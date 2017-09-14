 
Industry News





MedShare NE Donates Supplies for Hurricanes Irma & Harvey Relief

Opportunities for New Yorkers to Actively Support Hurricane Relief Efforts
 
 
SECAUCUS, N.J. - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- MedShare, a global humanitarian aid organization located in Secaucus, has mobilized our response to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. We are sending more than $150,000 worth of essential care supplies for people displaced by the hurricanes. Directly delivered by our partners on the ground, the supplies will support patients, families, and communities impacted by the hurricane in Texas and Florida.

The devastation of these hurricanes has left thousands of people without homes and weakened the health systems in impacted communities. Houston-area families need basic care supplies as many are still living in relief shelters. Caribbean communities have fared even worse in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Roy Schneider Medical Center, the only hospital on St. Thomas, was destroyed by Irma and patients have been evacuated to medical tents. MedShare and Angel Flight Soars delivered medical supplies to Roy Schneider on September 15th, but as Hurricane Maria has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm, the patients are still in danger. We encourage community members to get involved in relief efforts by donating to our supply drives, volunteering to sort medical supplies, and contributing to our Disaster Relief Fund.

MedShare's Disaster Relief Program

·      Is sending over 160,000 pounds of essential aid supplies, valued at more than $150,000, to communities in need from Texas to St. Thomas.

·      Has established more than 30 supply drives at our locations and through our corporate and faith-based partners, including Health and Wellness Partners and Swaminarayan Gadi Temple

·      Is equipping Medical Mission Teams with critical medical supplies as they travel to impacted areas to provide medical aid

·      Has established special volunteer programs dedicated to preparing disaster relief supplies for delivery

We know that cooperation is the key to effective aid, which is why MedShare has partnered with seven different organizations to deliver supplies wcj directly to the people who need it most. With the help of Convoy of Hope, Texas Diaper Bank, Team Rubicon, Angel Flight Soars, and the San Francisco Bay community, we can support our neighbors in need as they recover and rebuild.

MedShare is also providing disaster relief in Sierra Leone, Nepal, Haiti, and coordinating with communities impacted by Mexico's recent 8.2 magnitude earthquake. For details on supply drives visit www.medshare.org/flood-relief.

About MedShare

MedShare (http://www.medshare.org/) is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world.  And this year, MedShare is celebrating 20 years of impacting its local and global communities. For more information, please visit the organization's website at www.medshare.org.

Western Region Volunteer & Distribution Center

2937 Alvarado Street
San Leandro, CA 94577 USA
510-567-7070

Corporate Media Contact

Caitlin Fischer, Marketing & Communications Specialist

(404) 537-5074

media@medshare.org

MedShare Social Media Channels

Twitter: @MedShare (https://twitter.com/medshare)

Facebook @MedShareMission (https://www.facebook.com/MedShareWesternRegion/)

Instagram: @MedShareOfficial (https://www.instagram.com/medshareofficial/)

MedShare
***@medshare.org
