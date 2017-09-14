News By Tag
MedShare Donates Supplies for Hurricanes Irma & Harvey Relief
Opportunities for Atlanta Community to Actively Support Hurricane Relief Efforts
The devastation of these hurricanes has left thousands of people without homes and weakened the health systems in impacted communities. Houston-area families need basic care supplies as many are still living in relief shelters. Caribbean communities have fared even worse in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Roy Schneider Medical Center, the only hospital on St. Thomas, was destroyed by Irma and patients have been evacuated to medical tents. MedShare and Angel Flight Soars delivered medical supplies to Roy Schneider on September 15th, but as Hurricane Maria has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm, the patients are still in danger. We encourage community members to get involved in relief efforts by donating to our supply drives, volunteering to sort medical supplies, and contributing to our Disaster Relief Fund.
MedShare's Disaster Relief Program
· Is sending over 160,000 pounds of essential aid supplies, valued at more than $150,000, to communities in need from Texas to St. Thomas.
· Has established more than 30 supply drives at our locations and through our corporate and faith-based partners, including Booz Allen Hamilton, Emory Healthcare, and Georgia Tech
· Is equipping Medical Mission Teams with critical medical supplies as they travel to impacted areas to provide medical aid
· Has established special volunteer programs dedicated to preparing disaster relief supplies for delivery
We know that cooperation is the key to effective aid, which is why MedShare has partnered with seven different organizations to deliver supplies directly to the people wcj who need it most. With the help of Convoy of Hope, Texas Diaper Bank, Team Rubicon, Angel Flight Soars, and the Atlanta community, we can support our neighbors in need as they recover and rebuild.
MedShare is also providing disaster relief in Sierra Leone, Nepal, Haiti, and coordinating with communities impacted by Mexico's recent 8.2 magnitude earthquake. For details on supply drives visit www.medshare.org/
MedShare (http://www.medshare.org/
