Paparazzi Comedy Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief September 22

Industry News





MARINA DEL REY, Calif. - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Paparazzi Comedy will present a Live Show and Silent Auction benefitting Hurricane Harvey at the Marina Yacht Club at the Marina City Club (3rd Floor Event Room) 4333 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey California on September 22, 2017. Paparazzi Comedy will host red carpet arrivals at 5:55 p.m. with the show starting promptly at 7:00 p.m. and running until 9:00 p.m. Ample FREE Parking is available and a ticket is required for entry into the Marina City Club gate. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Rotary International Hurricane Harvey Foundation.  Rsvp@paparazzicomedy.com

There is a Suggested Minimum Donation of $20.00 per person. We'll also be accepting gift cards for the HURRICANE HARVEY VICTIMS in addition to donations. All charitable donations are tax deductible. During the night of the event, the Bar and Restaurant will remain open until 10:00 p.m. Tickets are wcj required for entry to this terrific event No tickets will be sold at door so purchase yours now at www.paparazzicomedyclub.eventbrite.com or use link: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/555events-15047118647 for details,


The impressive line-up features Beth Payne (Sons of Anarchy, How to Get away with Murder), Bresha Webb (Meet the Blacks, Ride Along 2 ) , Kristi McHugh (Year's Best Comedian 2012), special appearance by Scott Cruz (Real Housewives of OC) & Vincent Ward (True Blood) with Paparazzi Comedy Founder and show producer Gisele Rebeiro.

Guest Host Hanala Sagal is an award-winning writer, comedian, artist, ​activist and YouTube icon with 250 million viewers and 250K subscribers. ​She is co-executive producer, screenwriter and a star of "Elvis & Nixon​"​,​ the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival Centerpiece. Her best-selling memoir, "My Parents Went Through the Holocaust and All I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt", is featured in "The Last Laugh​" starring Mel Brooks.​ ​Hanala starred as Suzan Stadner on "Shape Up L.A!" (1985-2000)​​ ​She wrote "The Lost Cell Phone Blues" ​and sings with the Traumedy Central Band.​ ​www.hanala.com

Gisele Rebeiro: @shooterdiva www.partyby5.com Subscribe to YouTube Channel: Paparazzicomedyclub

Beth Payne | Twitter: @Bethpayneallday | www.bethpayne.com
Instagram: Bethpayneallday | Subscribe to You Tube Channel: Beth Payne

Kristi McHugh | Twitter: @kristi_mchugh | Instagram: @Kjmac211 Kristi McHugh.com | Subscribe to You Tube Channel: Funnyfunnygirlie

Bresha Webb | Twitter: @breshawebb | Insta: @breshawebb |Snapchat @breshawebb Facebook @breshawebb | www.breshawebb.com

Source:Paparazzi Comedy
