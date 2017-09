Paparazzi Comedy Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief September 22

Paparazzi Comedy at MCC 4333 Admiralty Way

-- Paparazzi Comedy will present a Live Show and Silent Auction benefitting Hurricane Harvey at the Marina Yacht Club at the Marina City Club (3rd Floor Event Room) 4333 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey California on September 22, 2017. Paparazzi Comedy will host red carpet arrivals at 5:55 p.m. with the show starting promptly at 7:00 p.m. and running until 9:00 p.m. Ample FREE Parking is available and a. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Rotary International Hurricane Harvey Foundation. Rsvp@paparazzicomedy.comThere is a Suggested Minimum Donation of $20.00 per person. We'll also be accepting gift cards for the HURRICANE HARVEY VICTIMS in addition to donations. All charitable donations are tax deductible. During the night of the event, the Bar and Restaurant will remain open until 10:00 p.m. Tickets are wcj required for entry to this terrific event https://www.eventbrite.com/ o/555events- 15047118647 for details,The impressive line-up features(Sons of Anarchy, How to Get away with Murder)(Meet the Blacks, Ride Along 2 ) ,(Year's Best Comedian 2012), special appearance by(Real Housewives of OC)(True Blood) with Paparazzi Comedy Founder and show producerGuest Hostis an award-winning writer, comedian, artist, ​activist and YouTube icon with 250 million viewers and 250K subscribers. ​She is co-executive producer, screenwriter and a star of,​ the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival Centerpiece. Her best-selling memoir, "My Parents Went Through the Holocaust and All I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt", is featured in "The Last Laugh​" starring Mel Brooks.​ ​Hanala starred as Suzan Stadner on "Shape Up L.A!" (1985-2000)​​ ​She wrote "The Lost Cell Phone Blues" ​and sings with the Traumedy Central Band.​ ​www.hanala.comGisele Rebeiro: @shooterdiva www.partyby5.comBeth Payne | Twitter: @Bethpayneallday | www.bethpayne.comInstagram: Bethpayneallday | Subscribe to You Tube Channel: Beth PayneKristi McHugh | Twitter: @kristi_mchugh | Instagram: @Kjmac211 Kristi McHugh.com | Subscribe to You Tube Channel: FunnyfunnygirlieBresha Webb | Twitter: @breshawebb | Insta: @breshawebb |Snapchat @breshawebb Facebook @breshawebb | www.breshawebb.com