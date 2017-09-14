News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Paparazzi Comedy Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief September 22
There is a Suggested Minimum Donation of $20.00 per person. We'll also be accepting gift cards for the HURRICANE HARVEY VICTIMS in addition to donations. All charitable donations are tax deductible. During the night of the event, the Bar and Restaurant will remain open until 10:00 p.m. Tickets are wcj required for entry to this terrific event No tickets will be sold at door so purchase yours now at www.paparazzicomedyclub.eventbrite.com or use link: https://www.eventbrite.com/
The impressive line-up features Beth Payne (Sons of Anarchy, How to Get away with Murder), Bresha Webb (Meet the Blacks, Ride Along 2 ) , Kristi McHugh (Year's Best Comedian 2012), special appearance by Scott Cruz (Real Housewives of OC) & Vincent Ward (True Blood) with Paparazzi Comedy Founder and show producer Gisele Rebeiro.
Guest Host Hanala Sagal is an award-winning writer, comedian, artist, activist and YouTube icon with 250 million viewers and 250K subscribers. She is co-executive producer, screenwriter and a star of "Elvis & Nixon", the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival Centerpiece. Her best-selling memoir, "My Parents Went Through the Holocaust and All I Got Was This Lousy T-shirt", is featured in "The Last Laugh" starring Mel Brooks. Hanala starred as Suzan Stadner on "Shape Up L.A!" (1985-2000) She wrote "The Lost Cell Phone Blues" and sings with the Traumedy Central Band. www.hanala.com
Gisele Rebeiro: @shooterdiva www.partyby5.com Subscribe to YouTube Channel: Paparazzicomedyclub
Beth Payne | Twitter: @Bethpayneallday | www.bethpayne.com
Instagram: Bethpayneallday | Subscribe to You Tube Channel: Beth Payne
Kristi McHugh | Twitter: @kristi_mchugh | Instagram: @Kjmac211 Kristi McHugh.com | Subscribe to You Tube Channel: Funnyfunnygirlie
Bresha Webb | Twitter: @breshawebb | Insta: @breshawebb |Snapchat @breshawebb Facebook @breshawebb | www.breshawebb.com
Contact
Gisele
***@paparazzicomedy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse