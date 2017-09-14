Acclaimed Ensemble Chaconne to perform Music of Shakespeare's Plays in NY and NJ

Ensemble Chaconne (Peter H. Bloom, renaissance flute; Carol Lewis, viola da gamba; Olav Chris Henriksen, renaissance lute) with Burcu Gulec, mezzo-soprano, dazzles with music from As You Like It, The Tempest, Hamlet, Othello, Macbeth, other plays.