News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Acclaimed Ensemble Chaconne to perform Music of Shakespeare's Plays in NY and NJ
Ensemble Chaconne (Peter H. Bloom, renaissance flute; Carol Lewis, viola da gamba; Olav Chris Henriksen, renaissance lute) with Burcu Gulec, mezzo-soprano, dazzles with music from As You Like It, The Tempest, Hamlet, Othello, Macbeth, other plays.
Friday, September 22, 2017 at 11:15 am, Onondaga Community College, Arts Across Campus, Recital Hall (P 100 in Academic Building II, Performing Arts Building), 4585 W Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, NY 13215. Free and open to the public
Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm, Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center, 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets in advance: $22.50, $15 students and children under 12. Prices increase by $5 on day of show. Call 908-979-
Monday, September 25, 2017 at 4:30 pm, Drew University, The Great Hall, 36 Madison Avenue, Madison NJ 07940. Reservations required: 617 776 8778
Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 8:00 pm, Binghamton University,Casadesus Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building), 4400 Vestal Parkway East, Binghamton, NY 13902. Free admission
Ensemble Chaconne transports the audience to Shakespeare's time with Measure for Measure: The Music of Shakespeare's Plays ("the perfect Elizabethan evening" - The Portland Press Herald). Expect a fascinating mix of love songs, comic antics, madness, and tragedy, with selections from As You Like It, Henry V, The Winter's Tale, The Tempest, Hamlet, Othello, Macbeth, and other plays (music by Robert Johnson, Thomas Morley, William Corkine, and other composers of Shakespeare's times). Ensemble Chaconne concertizes internationally and has been hailed for "vitality and character…style and verve" (MusicWeb International).
The group's CD, Measure for Measure: The Music of Shakespeare's Plays (Americas Musicworks label) has been called "a must have" (Alabama Public Radio), "impressive"
Founded wcj in 1985 and now celebrating its 32nd season, Ensemble Chaconne concertizes internationally, with tours in England, Ontario and across the United States. The group has performed at the National Gallery in London, the Royal Shakespeare Company's residency at Davidson College, the venerable Edison Theatre in St. Louis, the famed Spivey Hall in Atlanta, the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park Florida, the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa, Jordan Hall in Boston, the National Meeting of the Shakespeare Association of America, and other venues. Read more about Ensemble Chaconne:
http://www.americasmusicworks.com/
Among the many selections in Measure for Measure: The Music of Shakespeare's Plays are "The Willow Song" sung by Desdemona in Othello; "It Was a Lover and His Lasse" (As You Like It); "O Mistress Mine" (Twelfth Night); "Hark, Hark! The Lark" (Cymbeline); "Take O Take Those Lips Away" (Measure for Measure); "Full Fathom Five" (The Tempest), "Go from My Window" from Ophelia's mad scene in Hamlet; and "Greensleeves,"
Ensemble Chaconne is managed exclusively by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, Managing Director, telephone: 617-776-
Contact
Rebecca DeLamotte, Americas Musicworks
6177768778
delamotte-amw@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse