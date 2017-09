Acclaimed Ensemble Chaconne to perform Music of Shakespeare's Plays in NY and NJ

Ensemble Chaconne (Peter H. Bloom, renaissance flute; Carol Lewis, viola da gamba; Olav Chris Henriksen, renaissance lute) with Burcu Gulec, mezzo-soprano, dazzles with music from As You Like It, The Tempest, Hamlet, Othello, Macbeth, other plays.

-- The internationally renowned Ensemble Chaconne (Peter H. Bloom, renaissance flute; Carol Lewis, viola da gamba; Olav Chris Henriksen, renaissance lute) with Burcu Gulec, mezzo-soprano, will perform Music of Shakespeare's Plays at multiple venues in September.Friday, September 22, 2017 at 11:15 am, Onondaga Community College, Arts Across Campus, Recital Hall (P 100 in Academic Building II, Performing Arts Building), 4585 W Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse, NY 13215. Free and open to the publicSunday, September 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm, Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center, 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets in advance: $22.50, $15 students and children under 12. Prices increase by $5 on day of show. Call 908-979-0900Monday, September 25, 2017 at 4:30 pm, Drew University, The Great Hall, 36 Madison Avenue, Madison NJ 07940. Reservations required: 617 776 8778Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 8:00 pm, Binghamton University,Casadesus Recital Hall (Fine Arts Building), 4400 Vestal Parkway East, Binghamton, NY 13902. Free admissionEnsemble Chaconne transports the audience to Shakespeare's time withhe Portland Press Herald). Expect a fascinating mix of love songs, comic antics, madness, and tragedy, with selections fromand other plays (music by Robert Johnson, Thomas Morley, William Corkine, and other composers of Shakespeare's times). Ensemble Chaconne concertizes internationally and has been hailed for "vitality and character…style and verve" ().The group's CD, Measure for Measure: The Music of Shakespeare's Plays (Americas Musicworks label) has been called "a must have" (Alabama Public Radio), "impressive"(Early Music, UK) and "a rich musical experience" (The Concord Monitor). The disc is available at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/ cds/517-measure- for-... and now celebrating its 32nd season, Ensemble Chaconne concertizes internationally, with tours in England, Ontario and across the United States. The group has performed at the National Gallery in London, the Royal Shakespeare Company's residency at Davidson College, the venerable Edison Theatre in St. Louis, the famed Spivey Hall in Atlanta, the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park Florida, the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa, Jordan Hall in Boston, the National Meeting of the Shakespeare Association of America, and other venues. Read more about Ensemble Chaconne:are "The Willow Song" sung by Desdemona inIt Was a Lover and His Lasse" (); "O Mistress Mine" (); "Hark, Hark! The Lark" (); "Take O Take Those Lips Away" (); "Full Fathom Five" (), "Go from My Window" from Ophelia's mad scene in; and "Greensleeves,"the famous ballad tune (quoted in).Ensemble Chaconne is managed exclusively by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, Managing Director, telephone: 617-776-8778. Email: delamotte-amw at comcast dot net