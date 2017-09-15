 
Cheytec Telecommunications announces exciting new partnership with Communication Technology Services

 
 
SAYREVILLE, N.J. - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Cheytec Telecommunications, a market leader of in-building cellular and wireless connectivity solutions announced an exciting new partnership with Communication Technology Services (CTS), a nationwide infrastructure solutions provider.

The partnership welcomes CTS into a new Cheytec program called "Accelerate", under which Cheytec licenses Ericsson and Nokia small cell radio and wireless signaling hardware to end-users for use in Distributed Antenna System (DAS) and other in-building solutions.

Cheytec has an extensive real estate portfolio and a unique ability to procure and license the Nokia and Ericsson equipment required to power in-building systems (equipment that was previously only available directly to the wireless operators).  CTS brings over 25 years of industry experience, a portfolio of over 6,000 DAS projects, and sales, support and delivery capabilities nationwide.  Combined, we deliver a strong value proposition for the property owner by delivering a fully functional solution to the property owner and the carrier with attractive return on investment.

The agreement comes as the in-building wireless industry is shifting from the traditional "operator funded" projects to building owner-funded and revenue generation models. The "Accelerate" program enables property owners and enterprises access to the same in-building wireless equipment the operators use as part of an overall technology investment. This capability lowers the wireless operator's capital requirement for providing service to a building and accelerates an in-building project to ultimately better serve the end-customer.

"Our ability to procure and license the required active wireless operator equipment, coupled with the deep and wide capability set of CTS will open the in-building wireless opportunity log-jam at the building-owner and enterprise funded levels," said Cheytec's Regional Vice President, Ed Myers.  "CTS is a strategic partner for Cheytec for many reasons.  In particular, the ability to add the Nokia and Ericsson equipment licensing to the portfolio of services significantly advances the spectrum of opportunities for both of us."

"We are excited to join Cheytec's "Accelerate" Program on multiple levels" said Tom McCloskey, Chief Operating Officer for CTS.  "We can utilize the partnership to drive core business opportunities for both wcj of us, but most importantly, all of our solutions can now include the active components needed to connect to the carrier networks. We think that this is unique and may catalyze our industry in ways that no one would have thought of a year ago."

About Cheytec Telecommunications

Cheytec Telecommunications was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey.   Cheytec deploys and operates wireless telecommunication systems.  This includes distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell, C-RAN, DOT, and other in-building solutions to deliver optimal wireless coverage inside office buildings, hotels, campuses, sporting venues, and other high-traffic areas.  Cheytec also provides real estate and lease management services for wireless operators, and offers infrastructure leasing options.

About CTS

Communication Technology Services, known in the industry as CTS, is the industry leader and a trusted integrator for all of the major wireless service providers, having successfully deployed over 6,000 distributed antenna systems nationwide. With almost three decades of history, CTS is designing, building, managing, servicing and consulting on DAS projects, large and small, across all vertical markets nationwide. Building upon its robust experience and knowledge in general contracting, project management and structured cabling, CTS has evolved into the premier provider of services the wireless industry including DAS, wireless LAN, and small cell solutions integrating public safety, commercial cellular and other wireless technologies to provide world-class communication systems.

For more information, please visit our website http://www.cheytec.com

Cheytec Telecommunications
+1(732) 744 4433
***@cheytec.com
Source:Cheytec Telecommunications, LLC
Email:***@cheytec.com
Posted By:***@cheytec.com Email Verified
