Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics Moves to Larger Downtown St. Louis Office

ST. LOUIS - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics (TPC&G), a St. Charles, MO-based, fourth-generation family owned business, announced today that eight employees from its website design and app development teams moved to a larger St. Louis City office located at 449 N. Euclid, St. Louis, MO, 63108.

TPC&G had an office in the Cortex Innovation Community since early 2016 where the app development team was located. The Company's headquarters and printing facility remains in St. Charles, MO, located at 601 Kingshighway.

"We are excited about our new location and expanded presence in the downtown business community," said John Meilink, TPC&G CEO. "We've experienced significant growth the past several years and found that being in the City provided us with a more central location to meet with clients throughout the region."

TPC&G experienced milestones this year, which include:

·         Named one of Small wcj Business Monthly's Top 2017 Family Owned Businesses and voted by the publication's readers as one of "Best in Reliability St. Louis Companies in 2017."

·         Launched new website with time-saving, efficient and secure features for current and prospective clients.

·         Rolled out "$0 to 60," which provides business owners a free 60-minute consultation with an experienced web developer who will provide a review, diagnosis and offer solutions for a small business' current website.

Founded in 1905, Thomson Printing, Creative & Graphics (TPC&G), a St. Charles, Mo.-based, fourth-generation family owned business, is one of the leading Midwestern printing, web design, app development, and digital marketing development firms serving clients nationwide. To learn more, visit http.thomsonprinting.com (http://www.thomsonprinting.com/).

