Engineered Tax Services State and Local Tax Director Placed Second in SIOR's 2017 Challenge Grant

2nd Place in SIOR's 2017 Challenge Grant

Media Contact

Melissa Ferguson

440-463-2371

mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com Melissa Ferguson440-463-2371

-- State and Local Tax Director for Engineered Tax Services, Alexandra Hall, took second place at The Society of Industrial and Office REALTORS® (SIOR) 2017 Challenge Grant associated with the first FAA sanctioned privatized commercial cargo airport planned to open in the United States in Hendry County. Alexandra will be associated with the construction and creation of Airglades International Airport.A $55 million development review is underway, and this project will soon be reality. Her team's vision is to create an aerotropolis;an almost completely self-sustaining micro-economy that would become a destination within itself. Florida feeds America as a major import hub. By saving trucks the distance to Miami, this will serve the entire country by helping put food on peoples' tables and ensure a better-quality product to consumers. It will also create thousands of jobs for Hendry County.The presentation took place on August 31, 2017 at Nova Southeastern in Davie, Florida. A private reception for event attendees immediately followed the presentation and awards ceremony.Nova Southeastern University's Master of wcj Science in Real Estate Development (MSRED) program put teams together that had to develop design ideas for the Airglades International Airport. Students from the first-place and second-place teams received scholarships.ETS is a nationally licensed engineering firm which is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida with 15 offices nationwide and over 140 employees and consultants. ETS works with many of the Top 100 CPA firms and Fortune 500 companies nationwide. Please call (800) 236-6519 or visit http://EngineeredTaxServices.com