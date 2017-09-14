News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Engineered Tax Services State and Local Tax Director Placed Second in SIOR's 2017 Challenge Grant
A $55 million development review is underway, and this project will soon be reality. Her team's vision is to create an aerotropolis;
The presentation took place on August 31, 2017 at Nova Southeastern in Davie, Florida. A private reception for event attendees immediately followed the presentation and awards ceremony.
About the Challenge Grant Competition
Nova Southeastern University's Master of wcj Science in Real Estate Development (MSRED) program put teams together that had to develop design ideas for the Airglades International Airport. Students from the first-place and second-place teams received scholarships.
About Engineered Tax Services
ETS is a nationally licensed engineering firm which is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida with 15 offices nationwide and over 140 employees and consultants. ETS works with many of the Top 100 CPA firms and Fortune 500 companies nationwide. Please call (800) 236-6519 or visit http://EngineeredTaxServices.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
440-463-2371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse