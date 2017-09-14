Country(s)
Take Advantage of special deals during The Easy Season on Florida's Historic Coast
Sing Out Loud, September 22-24, is the largest music festival in north Florida. More than 30 free concerts by performers from jazz to folk, rock to country, are staged in the greater St. Augustine area. And, with the smaller crowds it's simple to enjoy everything Florida's Historic Coast has to offer during Easy Season.
Tour the 300 plus year old Castillo de San Marcos with breathtaking views of Matanzas Bay. Stroll through downtown's brick streets surrounded by stunning colonial architecture. Have a meal on the outdoor patio of one of many local favorite restaurants while sipping a craft cocktail and enjoying people watching. Soak in the stunning views from oceanfront patios at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club.
Here are 5 enticing lodging deals to take advantage of during Easy Season.
Easy Season - Easy TRYP - rates starting at $99 at TRYP by Wyndham Sebastian St. Augustine.
Fall sports package at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club - package rates starting at $279 at this AAA five-diamond resort.
Easy Season at Beacher's Lodge - 4th night free with extended stay offer.
Easy Season select dates at the Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens - save 15% on room and enjoy 2 complimentary craft cocktails.
Summer special at Carriage Way B&B - wcj save 15% to 20% when you stay multiple mid-week nights through September 28!
Click here for a complete list of Easy Season savings on lodging on Florida's Historic Coast.
To download editorial images, click here – access code is EASY (case sensitive).
For more information about Easy Season on Florida's Historic Coast, visit www.floridaseasyseason.com
About Florida's Historic Coast
Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra Beach and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. For more information on events, activities, holiday getaways and vacation opportunities in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches, go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com become a fan on Facebook or call 1.800.653.2489.
