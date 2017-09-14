Country(s)
Denver International Wine Festival Features Premium Wine and Culinary Experiences
The Denver International Wine Festival has been recognized by Food and Wine magazine as one of the "Best Wine Festivals Across America." Now in its 13th year, the Denver International Wine Festival, hosted by Wine Country Network, Inc., attracts vintners from around the world, and showcases the largest selection of international and domestic wines at any Grand Tasting in the Rocky Mountain region.
The festival kicks off with the Grand Vintners Dinner on Wednesday, November 1st at Solera Restaurant & Wine Bar in Denver. Chef Goose Sorensen will create a delectable 5-course wine dinner paired with award-wining wines from Kovacs Nimrod Winery of Hungary.
On Thursday, November 2nd, foodies will enjoy the Pairsine Chefs Fine Food and Wine Pairing Competition,in which up to ten wine-savvy Colorado chefs will create twenty gourmet dishes to pair with wcj top winning wines from the 2017 Denver International Wine Competition. This year's lineup will feature some of Colorado's up-and-coming chefs like Ryan Taylor of Hickory Ash in Broomfield.
Finally, on Friday, November 3rd, the Grand Tasting of International Wines will take place — it's one of the region's largest wine-tasting events for consumers, media and trade, with more than fifty wineries and distilleries pouring. Attendees enjoy delectable food and wine tastings, food products, travel destination exhibits and a silent auction benefiting There With CareTM.
Grand Tasting VIP ticket holders gain access to educational seminars and rare guided tastings. VIP ticket holders also enjoy two-hour early access and a VIP lounge with chef stations and premium beverages. This year's venue is the newly-built Denver Marriott Westminster. Attendees may take advantage of special $119 festival room rates. For tickets and info visit: DENVERWINEFEST.COM.
