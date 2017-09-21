 
Inspirational Notes of Love to be written on U.S. Army Vets Mortgage-Free Home

 
 
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Friday, October 6th, the Milwaukee area is joining representatives from local builder Belman Homes along with national nonprofit, Operation FINALLY HOME, as they write inspirational words of support and encouragement on the studs of the unfinished home built for injured U.S. Army Specialist, Joe Davis and his family. The family will experience everyones act of kindness on Saturday morning. The Operation FINALLY HOME team in Wisconsin surprised the Davis family at Mount Calvary Lutheran on March 29th announcing that they are the recipient of this mortgage-free home.

WHEN:

Friday, October 6th, 2017 | Community and Supporters Invited to Write Notes

12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

*Media welcome at anytime

Saturday, October 7th, 2017 | Family Reveal of Community Outreach

11 a.m. – Family arrives

*Media invited to arrive at 10:45 a.m. for family reveal

WHERE:

Cider Hills Neighborhood

S38 W27236 Cider Hills Drive

Waukesha, WI 53189

WHO:

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Joe Davis, and his family will be breaking ground on their new mortgage-free home. Joe, a Kansas native, felt a calling to serve following the September 11 attacks. He served in three deployments, once to Afghanistan from 2003-2004 and twice to Iraq in 2005-2006 and 2008-2009.

Davis met his wife, Carrissa, while stationed in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in 2007. They married later that year, as Davis was preparing for what would be his third and final deployment.

In 2010, the family moved to Fort Benning, Ga., where Davis began to show signs of loss of balance, strength, and movement on his left side. At just 28-years-old, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which doctors believe was a direct result of the traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder he endured while in service. He medically retired in 2013 after 11 years of service. Davis received numerous medals and commendations during his time in the Army, including the Combat Infantryman Badge and Army Commendation Medal.

Davis, Carrissa and their three children live in Waukesha. Davis received his bachelor's degree this past fall and would like to pursue a career in the criminal justice field.  Carrissa serves as her husband's fulltime caregiver, but also has ambitions of starting a home-based bakery business.

WHY: To honor an American hero.

About Operation FINALLY HOME:

Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. In 2015 Operation FINALLY HOME is celebrating 10 years of providing custom-built, mortgage-free homes to America's military heroes and the widows of the fallen who have sacrificed so much to defend our freedom and values. Operation FINALLY HOME partners with wcj corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, developers, individual contributors, and volunteers to help America's military heroes and their families transition to the home front by addressing one of their most pressing needs—a home to call their own. To find out more, visit OperationFinallyHome.org.

About Belman Homes:

Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur" and "Best Company Culture" in addition to many other accolades in recent years. Located in Waukesha this custom homebuilder, REALTOR®, and land developer takes pride in their hand-finished stick-built homes using their loyal team of craftsmen for over 35 years. For more information, please contact Belman Homes at (262) 544-4648 or visit: www.belmanhomes.com
