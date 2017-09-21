News By Tag
Inspirational Notes of Love to be written on U.S. Army Vets Mortgage-Free Home
WHEN:
Friday, October 6th, 2017 | Community and Supporters Invited to Write Notes
12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
*Media welcome at anytime
Saturday, October 7th, 2017 | Family Reveal of Community Outreach
11 a.m. – Family arrives
*Media invited to arrive at 10:45 a.m. for family reveal
WHERE:
Cider Hills Neighborhood
S38 W27236 Cider Hills Drive
Waukesha, WI 53189
WHO:
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Joe Davis, and his family will be breaking ground on their new mortgage-free home. Joe, a Kansas native, felt a calling to serve following the September 11 attacks. He served in three deployments, once to Afghanistan from 2003-2004 and twice to Iraq in 2005-2006 and 2008-2009.
Davis met his wife, Carrissa, while stationed in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in 2007. They married later that year, as Davis was preparing for what would be his third and final deployment.
In 2010, the family moved to Fort Benning, Ga., where Davis began to show signs of loss of balance, strength, and movement on his left side. At just 28-years-old, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which doctors believe was a direct result of the traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder he endured while in service. He medically retired in 2013 after 11 years of service. Davis received numerous medals and commendations during his time in the Army, including the Combat Infantryman Badge and Army Commendation Medal.
Davis, Carrissa and their three children live in Waukesha. Davis received his bachelor's degree this past fall and would like to pursue a career in the criminal justice field. Carrissa serves as her husband's fulltime caregiver, but also has ambitions of starting a home-based bakery business.
WHY: To honor an American hero.
About Operation FINALLY HOME:
Operation FINALLY HOME was established in 2005 as a nonpartisan/
About Belman Homes:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
