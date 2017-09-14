News By Tag
Crew Mobile Software Solutions Donates over $1k to the 2017 Pink Posse Walk for Breast Cancer
Company Donated $3.00 to Pink Posse for Each New Download of iCrew Mobile App
Caylen Perry, event coordinator for Crew Mobile Software Solutions presented the check to Alice Ramsey, president of the Pink Posse foundation, representing 381 new downloads of the iCrew Mobile App. The company donated $3.00 for every new PPR download of its app to the breast cancer charity organization in the time period leading up to their charity walk/run event to help raise funds for ongoing support of Atlanta area breast cancer patients and families.
"We are proud to contribute this heartfelt donation to the Pink Posse Walk for Breast Cancer. In providing ongoing support of area breast cancer patients and their families, our hope is that the services offered to those currently under treatment will provide them strength and support during this critical time."
The Pink Posse foundation helps pay for treatment, helps with bills, rent, mortgages, transportation and other expenses during treatment. "We're grateful for this generous gift from Crew Mobile Solutions and the support of their app users," says Alice Ramsey. "These funds will go to good use in helping local breast cancer patients and their families."
Over the last eight years, the Pink Posse has helped 475 local families while their family members were undergoing treatment for cancer. Founded in 2006, The Pink Posse Foundation is a 501(c) (3) comprised of local people serving local people in Coweta and Fayette counties during their cancer treatment.
The iCrew Mobile App helps flight crew members access everything they need to know about their schedule: wcj flight and gate changes, weather and HD radar, hotel and layover information. This app is for flight crew members like pilots, flight attendants, and their families, currently including Delta Airlines, with additional airlines coming soon.
About Crew Mobile Solutions
Crew Mobile Software Solutions is the maker of the iCrew Mobile App, an app specifically designed for flight crews to access information about schedules, flights, gate changes, weather, and hotel and weather. For more information, visit icrewmobileapp.com or connect on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
*Note: The iCrew mobile app only works if you are a Delta flight crew member. This is a third-party app designed, developed, and sold by Crew Mobile Software Solutions, LLC. We are unaffiliated with Delta Air Lines and Delta Air Lines has not endorsed this product.
Contact
Paulette Brown
Carabiner Communications
***@carabinercomms.com
