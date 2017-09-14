Albino Lullaby will become Alice's Lullaby with Release of Episode 2

Alice's Lullaby Key Art

Contact

Jack Dalrymple

***@albinolullaby.com Jack Dalrymple

End

-- Independent game studio Ape Law today announced a March 22, 2018 release date ofof their psychological horror game, rebranded as. The studio, comprised of veterans from Bioshock: Infinite, top-selling indie title Chivalry: Medieval Warfare and the Tomb Raider reboot, will release their no jump scares, no gore horror adventure game on Steam:http://store.steampowered.com/app/403260/Alices_Lullaby_Episode_2/has been hailed by Rock, Paper, Shotgun's Adam Smith as, "2015's smartest horror game..." and summarized by Polygon's Collin Campbell, "Part Stanley Parable and part Alfred Hitchcock... This is a sick place, full of sick allusions and sick jokes."was about discovering a strange new world, but inwe explore it's characters and introduce a very important character, Alice. 'ExploraStoryTelling' continues to be the driving force of Alice's Lullaby with uncovering fiction by players exploring the gameworld from the perspective of both Alice and the melty version of YOU from' said Justin Pappas, creative director ofand Founder of Ape Law.The Spring release ofwill have improved gameplay, for 2D and VR gaming. Added Justin, "All of our scripting is new. We've added a bevvy of intractable objects to the gameworld, as well as five, fully animated main characters, the five elder siblings.'Features ofInclude:• The Next Gen of Adventure Games - Player driven pacing, no cutscenes.• Manipulate the gameworld - use 'Buck's Clicker' to bend time and space.• Transforming Game Space - Mechanical mansion deconstructs around you.• Environmental Storytelling - Backstory wcj conveyed through the game space.• Different Play Styles - Sneak or gung ho!• Episodic Releases - Pay as you go or get a season pass.• VR Ready - Built from ground up to play great on the Oculus Rift, Vive and PSVR.With a game space that dynamically twists and contorts around you in real time, as you unravel an equally twisted narrative,shows that horror can be scary without jump scares or gore. Escape a surreal, psychological nightmare set in a dark and macabre Victorian town that clings to the precipices of underground cliffs. Discover hidden spaces haunted by 'The Grandchildren' and uncover clues to understanding just where and what you are.To make game for to give to man! Ape Law is an independent studio that exists to explore and experiment with games as the next great storytelling medium and was formed by Justin Pappas in the summer of 2013 in Cambridge, Mass. Justin has worked as a level designer on games likeand thereboot and moved onto the indie scene in 2011 as the level design lead onPSVR Launch Title. He is now the creative director and level designer for. Ape Law is comprised of other industry vets, who have worked on a myriad of games fromtoand at studios like Warner Brothers, Hasbro and Harmonix. We are spread out over North America, from Toronto down to Austin and communicate primarily over Skype. Website: http://www.ApeLaw.com###http://aliceslullaby.com/press/images/Alices_Lullaby_KeyArt_2.jpghttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiNv_geXfkkhttp://aliceslullaby.com/press