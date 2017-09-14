Country(s)
Jiles King Presents Unity Fest 2018
Unity Fest empowers the community by bringing friends, families and neighbors together through business, education and the arts. The festival is comprised of health screenings, live entertainment, kids/teenfest and small business vendors. Attendees will enjoy a full weekend featuring over 20 national and local musical artists, more than 25 free health and wellness screenings, 50 small business vendors will offer hundreds of various products and services, and students (K-12) will be able to take advantage of a series of robust and interactive S.T.E.A.M workshops on both days! Unity Fest Executive Producer Jiles King says providing this caliber of community centric event is critical to the City of Dallas as well as the communities of the Southern sector of the city. "Unity Fest is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for members of Dallas' most underserved communities to come out and get life-saving medical screenings and other health services. It's also a time for the youth in these same areas to gain exposure to teaching fundamentals and practices which they might not otherwise have access and aspiring or established entrepreneurs to discover new business services, tools and opportunities. Two incredible nights of musical entertainment, some hip-hop for the kids and R&B and Gospel for the adults, provides a well-rounded, enjoyable, family friendly experience for everyone!"
The 2018 event is expected to draw over 20,000 visitors from around the U.S. over the two day celebration. wcj Currently, producers are offering sponsorship packages including Title Sponsorship rights, Main Stage, HealthFest and KidFest. Local and national businesses are encouraged to support Unity Fest and establish their presence at what is certain to be one of the city's premiere events for years to come! "We are very grateful to the businesses that partner with us to present the festival," continues King. "Without the generosity of local medical partners, we would not be able to provide $4000 colon cancer screenings. Aids screenings, breast cancer screenings, vital information about individuals' health concerns will be provided. There will also be vendors with game changing business advice, networking opportunities, the benefits just go on and on. We encourage any business of any size to join us and make a difference!"
Unityfest, powered by the Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, is presented in partnership with It's So Real Entertainment, a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to youth arts and education
For more information on UnityFest or to become an event sponsor, contact VLF Media & Promotions at 214-564-3359 or email vivian@vlfmediaandpromotions.com.
Vivian Fullerlove
vivian@vlfmediaandpromotions.com
