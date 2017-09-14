 
Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514


The Citadelle Art Foundation Welcomes New Exhibit: The Art of Rube Goldberg

 
AMARILLO, Texas - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The exhibition, The Art of Rube Goldberg A Pulitzer Prize Winning Cartoonist, will be on display at The Citadelle Art Foundation in Canadian, TX beginning September 15th. Rube Goldberg was best known for his series of popular cartoons depicting complicated gadgets that perform simple tasks.

Goldberg graduated from the University of California, Berkley in 1904 with a degree in Engineering and was hired by the city of San Francisco as an engineer for the Water and Swears Department. Only six months in to his position with the city he made the decision to resign and take a job at the San Francisco Chronicle. His career would eventually lead him to New York City where he became a household name.

It wcj is estimated that Goldberg created a staggering 50,000 cartoons in his lifetime. He is also considered to be a prolific sculptor, author, and inventor. In 1948 Goldberg won a Pulitzer Prize for his political cartooning.

"The Citadelle is excited to bring the imaginative work of Rube Goldberg to the Panhandle. His work is the pinnacle of artistic expression and innovation," said Executive Director Wendie Cook. "It is an amazing opportunity for people of all ages to come and enjoy this inventive work."

The exhibition will run from September 15th through November 26th.  Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for 65+ and FREE for children 18 and younger.  Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11-4.  Visit www.thecitadelle.org to plan your trip.

Wendie Cook
Source:Citadelle Art Foundation
Tags:New Exhibit, Art Foundation, Rube Goldberg
Industry:Arts
Location:Amarillo - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
