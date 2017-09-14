News By Tag
The Citadelle Art Foundation Welcomes New Exhibit: The Art of Rube Goldberg
Goldberg graduated from the University of California, Berkley in 1904 with a degree in Engineering and was hired by the city of San Francisco as an engineer for the Water and Swears Department. Only six months in to his position with the city he made the decision to resign and take a job at the San Francisco Chronicle. His career would eventually lead him to New York City where he became a household name.
It wcj is estimated that Goldberg created a staggering 50,000 cartoons in his lifetime. He is also considered to be a prolific sculptor, author, and inventor. In 1948 Goldberg won a Pulitzer Prize for his political cartooning.
"The Citadelle is excited to bring the imaginative work of Rube Goldberg to the Panhandle. His work is the pinnacle of artistic expression and innovation,"
The exhibition will run from September 15th through November 26th. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for 65+ and FREE for children 18 and younger. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11-4. Visit www.thecitadelle.org to plan your trip.
