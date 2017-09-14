 
CSZ Testing Broadens Testing Capabilities with Drop Testing

Ensuring packaging effectiveness for conditions encountered during transit.
 
 
CINCINNATI - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- CSZ, A Gentherm Company, is expanding its service offering from the Cincinnati, OH A2LA Accredited Test Laboratory. Drop-testing services have been added to the vast portfolio of environmental testing services already offered by CSZ Testing Services. These services include temperature and humidity testing, vibration testing, thermal shock testing, Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT), altitude testing, as well as combined temperature, humidity, vibration, and/or altitude.

Common drop test conditions consist of a freefall from various heights onto a solid surface. Drop testing is used to simulate conditions which may occur to packages and products during handling or during the transportation and shipping. These test methods are designed to evaluate the integrity of packages or products and their design limits for protection from collisions or drops which are likely to occur in the distribution or end-user environment.

Drop testing helps to reduce damage to products and shipping damage claims, saving companies time and money.

CSZ's drop testing capabilities include weights up to 661lbs (300Kg), package depth up to 41.5in (105cm), and distances of free-fall from 1in (2.5cm) up to 72in (182cm).

"As we continue to grow, there has been an increased demand for additional testing services. In response to this demand, we are happy to announce we have added drop testing to our resume of world-class testing services," said Glenn Kruschinski, CSZ Testing Division General Manager. "Our expanded capabilities provide us the capability to perform additional testing to several test standards, such as ITSA, ASTM, MIL-STD-810, FedEx, and more," He continued.

CSZ Testing Laboratory operates as wcj a division of Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ) Products, LLC, A Gentherm Company. From two locations, Cincinnati, OH, and Detroit, MI, CSZ Testing Services provides contract testing services to a diverse group of industries nationwide. Areas of specialty are design verification testing, product performance, failure analysis, production testing, life testing, and environmental stress screening.

About CSZ Testing Services

CSZ Testing Services is a leading environmental test laboratory located in the Cincinnati, OH and Detroit, MI area. The company offers high quality temperature/humidity, altitude, thermal shock, corrosion, HALT and HASS, drop and shock and vibration testing services. Both of CSZ Testing's facilities in Ohio and Michigan are A2LA Accredited laboratories with ISO/IEC 17025 compliance and proudly operate with high quality standards. For more information, visit our website at www.csztesting.com.

Source:CSZ Testing Services
Email:***@genthermcsz.com
Posted By:***@genthermcsz.com Email Verified
Tags:Testing Services, Drop Testing, Drop Testing Services
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Cincinnati - Ohio - United States
Subject:Services
