News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Luzzatto Company Breaks Ground on 80,000-sf Transit Oriented Creative Office Development
Located at 12414 Exposition Boulevard, Expo Station will have three levels of creative office space above a two-level parking structure providing an above-market parking ratio of 5 cars per 1,000 square feet. The building's contemporary design is characterized by its concrete, wood and glass façade, unique angled roof line, and more than 16,000 square feet of outdoor patio areas with seating, bar, barbecue grills and unobstructed ocean and city views. The interior space will offer 16- to 25-foot ceiling heights, operable windows, polished concrete floors, and exposed wood trusses. Expo Station's estimated delivery date is Q1 2019.
"Unlike the majority of creative space on the Westside, which has come to market as adaptive reuse of obsolete buildings, Expo Station is not restricted to the size and scope of an older existing structure," said Luzzatto Company Chairman Marc Luzzatto. "As a result, we were able to design a building from scratch with its own distinct character, and features that specifically meet the demands of today's creative talent in LA's burgeoning technology and media/entertainment industries."
"Expo Station will be unlike any creative space on the Westside," added development partner Ron Harari. "It will be an iconic building in a core location that combines all the elements desired by the creative tenancy in the market, such as access to mass transit, large collaborative workspaces, and idea-inspiring common areas. Tenants will be able to commute to and from work, and then walk, bike or take the train to the many retail and entertainment centers in the area such as Bergamot Station, Third Street Promenade and Downtown Santa Monica."
Expo Station is located in the heart of Silicon Beach, home to more than 500 technology startups, with more than $7 billion in venture capital invested since 2014. It is currently the third-largest tech hub in the world—behind only Silicon Valley and Manhattan. A large number of entertainment, media and gaming companies wcj also populate the area, including Lionsgate Entertainment, Sony Music, Bad Robot, Riot Games, Beach Body, Bruckheimer Productions, and Hulu.
Expo Station was designed by the Los Angeles office of New York-based HLW International. The general contractor is Los Angeles-based Essey Construction Company, Inc.
For leasing opportunities at Expo Station, please contact Rick Buckley (310-407-3412)
About The Luzzatto Company
The Luzzatto Company is an LA-based real estate investment and development company with investments primarily in the western and southwestern United States. Its interests range from creative office investments to industrial, retail and affordable housing. For more information, visit www.luzzattocompany.com.
Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse