Fairway Real Estate Sells Pasadena Creative Office Building in $19.4 Million Transaction

Fairway Real Estate and joint venture partner Tokyo Land US Corporation has sold the 34,000-square-foot Idealab headquarters building in Pasadena to private investors in an off-market transaction valued at $19.4 million.Located at 130 W. Union Street in Old Town Pasadena, the complex, is made up of five individual 1920s vintage, single-story brick structures, that in 2000 had been consolidated and converted into one large and open collaborative building that spans half a city block."The property is an iconic creative office environment which preceded the 'creative office craze' in Southern California,"said Fairway Real Estate Principal Tony Nobuyuki. "Additionally, the building benefits from its location near the shopping and dining along Colorado Boulevard and the planned redevelopment of the Parsons building at Holly Street and Fair Oaks Avenue, which will re-energize the neighborhood."The Fairway Real Estate-led joint venture acquired the property in a sale/leaseback transaction with the technology incubator in 2014. The lease with Idealab runs through 2019. It was the first investment for Fairway, wcj a Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm founded that same year by Nobuyuki. It also marked the entry into the U.S. real estate markets for Tokyo Land Corporation."The Idealab building was planned as a long-term hold, but we have far exceeded our expectations with this investment in only three years," said Nobuyuki.The buyer, a private group of Los Angeles-based investors operating as Pasadena Capital Investments, LLC, was represented by Chris Comfort and Eric Mandell of Apex Properties."We are thrilled to have transacted one of the most appealing creative office spaces in the city; a building which is uniquely suited to meet the needs of today's tech companies," said Comfort, president of the Los Angeles-based brokerage firm.About Fairway Real Estate CompanyFairway is a boutique real estate investment and advisory firm that seeks to create long-term value for its investors and provide sound strategic advice and transactional support for its clients. The firm was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles.