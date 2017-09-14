South American Gold Sets Terms To Acquire Fashion Forward Apparel Brand

Troy James Holdings the force behind the fashion forward young men's brand Troy James Boys has agreed on majority interest acquisition terms by South American Gold

-- South American Gold Corp, an operational management company focused on enhancing shareholder value by acquiring and operating undervalued assets, is excited to announce that it has received a countersigned Letter of Intent setting the terms for the acquisition of a majority interest in Troy James Holdings. This acquisition will be one of the cornerstones for SAGD's Sarge Delphi Division, which will soon be spun off to SAGD shareholders.SAGD CEO, David Reeves, stated, "This Letter of Intent, based on mutually agreed terms, is another step forward for our company and its shareholders. With our recent announcement of the 1 for 1 stock dividend in the Sarge Delphi Spin Off (announced on August 3, 2017), our shareholders are set to receive great benefit from everything Sarge Delphi is developing for its robust portfolio."Troy James Holdings operates a multi-line branded children's apparel line focused on high quality, in-demand clothing and accessories. The Troy James brands are sold direct-to-consumer as well as through "big box" retailers. The collections of the brands presently in the market consist of: Troy James Boys; Father Son; Premium; and The Genevieve Goings (a branded collection for the Star of Disney Junior's music video show "Choo Choo Soul").These brands can be purchased via ecommerce at www.troyjamesboys.com and through outlets such as Jet, Amazon, On Fleek Culture , Walmart and the shopping tab on Google. In-store purchase for the newest seasons can be also be purchased at stores such as BuyBuyBaby, a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond. These items are also available via the retailer's websites. Previous seasonal items can be found at stores such as TJ Maxx and Marshalls.The Troy James collections have generated a substantial following through social media and South American Gold's team seeks to assist Troy James by increasing the exposure of the brand to a broader range of consumers.Mr. Reeves added, "Through our interactions with the management of Troy James, we believe its brands have found a tremendous niche market presently underserved by the competition, and is in high demand by the consumers. We believe that the market position Troy James has been able to establish in just the last 3 years provides us with a strong basis to understand and agree with the future potential of the company."Brian Meenan, of Troy James, stated "Troy James has been growing over 200% year-by-year since inception in the children's market. Identified as one of the fastest growing boys brands, Troy James has found success in being fashion forward, trendsetting, and accessible to the masses."With exclusive lines successfully selling out throughout the US and Canada, we have mastered the marketplace, its need for change, and will continue to play a significant role in its evolution."As we approach the concept of expansion and brand extensions, we feel that this acquisition will allow us to do so quickly and furiously. We look forward to success together," Meenan concluded.Sarge Delphi's team has had great success previously in the clothing industry, and the prior success of the management team is what has brought together the desire to add Troy James to the corporate wcj portfolio.Mr. Reeves added, "With the terms for acquisition laid out, we look forward to moving swiftly through the process to add value to both our shareholders and the Troy James brand. 