Donna Bradshaw Earns Lifetime Achievement Award

Donna Bradshaw Obtains Lifetime Achievement Award

-- Donna Bradshaw with RE/MAX DFW Associates has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have earned more than $3 million in commissions and have completed seven years of service with the company. Less than six percent of all active agents in the RE/MAX network have achieved this prestigious award since its inception."Donna's tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and community has allowed her to achieve this high honor," said Broker/Owner, Mark Wolfe, of RE/MAX DFW Associates. "Winning this award is a significant accomplishment and we're extremely proud that Donna Bradshaw is a member of our team."Mrs. Bradshaw has been working in the real estate industry since 1989 with new constructionfor the past 10 years; she has been a consistent top producer. Focusing on luxury homes and new-construction, Donna has received designations as a Marketing Luxury Expert (LUXE), voted one of the Best Realtor's by D Magazine from 2011-2017 and a RE/MAX Diamond Award recipient.RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 115,000 agents. For more information, visit the wcj firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com , its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.Donna Bradshaw can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 214.734.8125 or via email at donnab@rmdfw.com. They can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.