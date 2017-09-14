News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight On Recruiting
Not every school has the resources for recruiting or the opportunity to evaluate every upcoming player in America. As a head coach, is important to maximize your wcj time and effort during recruiting season. Finding a player that meets your team's needs and fits into your program is no easy task. Therefore, the 2018 clinic will feature an exclusive presentation on the college recruitment process. Josh Jordan brings you, "College Recruiting: Finding Diamonds in the Rough."
Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also offer exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse