2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features Expert Insight On Recruiting

 
MILLBURN, N.J. - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Get ready because the Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic is back and better than ever. The Crowne Plaza Princeton will host this year's clinic, now in its 3rd year. From January 11 to 13, 2018 the 3-day event will feature presentations by the nation's top college baseball coaches from Michigan, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today," as we feature 15 renowned coaches presenting over 60 powerful and insightful discussions covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, and mental edge.

Not every school has the resources for recruiting or the opportunity to evaluate every upcoming player in America. As a head coach, is important to maximize your wcj time and effort during recruiting season. Finding a player that meets your team's needs and fits into your program is no easy task. Therefore, the 2018 clinic will feature an exclusive presentation on the college recruitment process. Josh Jordan brings you, "College Recruiting: Finding Diamonds in the Rough."

Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students. We also offer exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.

Register today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/events/2018-in.... For more information, call (973) 921.0400.
Source:
Email:***@insidebaseballclinic.com Email Verified
Tags:Baseball, IBCC, Recruiting
Industry:Sports
Location:Millburn - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
