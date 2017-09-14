Technicolor's Nick Mitchell Explores Creative Tech Challenges and Opportunities in Producing Effective Immersive (VR, AR, MR) Content at IBC 2017 "The TEC is a safe space where people can come in, put on a headset, have access to a wide variety of the latest immersive production technologies, and start experimenting. We are working with a wide variety of creative and technology partners. We are sharing what we learn from these projects internally and externally to help the industry advance its ability to produce high-quality immersive content as quickly and effectively as possible." Nick Mitchell - Technicolor AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- IBC 2017 – It is important for both the creative and technology communities to keep an open mind about what is possible in immersive storytelling if we are to capture the full potential of this exciting new medium, said Nick Mitchell VP of Immersive Technology with The



"It is important to set expectations appropriately when people work in today's immersive experience projects. We are dealing with a lot of early stage devices. People walk in and expect everything to look super photo-real. If you are not doing a 360-video project...that can be very challenging with today's game engine technology," explained Mitchell.



That said, the opportunity to tell great stories with immersive media is evolving rapidly, and it is therefore critical for the creative and technology communities to work together now to address the challenges and pursue the unique opportunities to tell stories in new compelling ways.



"It is very exciting to see how technologists and creatives are working together to address how to best present 360 degrees of content at any given moment in an immersive production," said Mitchell. "This has an impact on everything from the locations you choose, the environments that you select, as well as the cameras and other content capture technologies that are used. We also have to work together to hone and perfect the methods and techniques that we use for capturing and directing attention of audiences in a nuanced manner."



Asked about the skills and background needed to be an effective artist in immersive media, Mitchell had a surprising response.



"As we look for the skills, tools and experiences that lend themselves to working in immersive mediums, I have found that people who have worked in live theater often have an upper hand. They are trained to develop ways to influence where the audience looks – which is a challenge in stage theater as well as in immersive experiences," he said.



On the technical side, people who have experience with the challenges that have always been presented to the entertainment technology community will find interesting issues to address when it comes to producing and distributing immersive wcj content.



"Immersive storytelling is coming up against limitations that we have seen in the entertainment technology industry before. The requirements for resolution, compression, processing power and latency management are orders of magnitude greater in immersive experiences than they are in traditional flat screen projects. The consequences of shortcomings in any of these categories are far greater in immersive projects. You can actually make people sick if these variables are not managed and balanced properly," Mitchell said.



At the Technicolor Experience Center, Mitchell and his team are producing and consuming content at a feverish pace to work through the many issues that face immersive storytellers.



"The TEC is a safe space where people can come in, put on a headset, have access to a wide variety of the latest immersive production technologies, and start experimenting. We are working with a wide variety of creative and technology partners. We are sharing what we learn from these projects internally and externally to help the industry advance its ability to produce high-quality immersive content as quickly and effectively as possible," says Mitchell.



Journalists and analysts interested in scheduling a briefing or interview with Nick Mitchell can contact:



Lane Cooper

+1 323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolor.com



