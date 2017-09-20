News By Tag
Quality Inn completes renovations, plans grand re-opening
SHAWNEE, OK, September 13, 2017 – After undergoing a year of extensive renovations, the Shawnee Quality Inn has officially finished their big remodel project. The lobby, lounge, meeting rooms, and done were all demolished. The lobby was completely remodeled with new flooring, fixtures, furniture, and breakfast area. Guest rooms were updated with new bedding, carpet, TVs, and lighting. In addition, mini refrigerators, safes, and electric locks were all added to the guest rooms. The pool area was also renovated and new pool furniture was added.
"I am pleased with how the renovation project has turned out and I think guests will be too," said General Manager of Quality Inn, Harry Patel. "Quality Inn strives to appeal to both business and leisure travelers and I think that we have accomplished that with these changes. We wanted to enhance the guest experience in every area of the hotel. We are confident that our guests will enjoy the updated look as soon as they walk in the door."
Quality Inn began these renovations in the summer of 2016 and remained open during construction. To celebrate the completion of the updates, Quality Inn will host a grand re-opening at their property on Wednesday, October 4 at 10 a.m. The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce will be on site to do a ribbon cutting ceremony, gifts will be handed out to attendees, and attendees can take a tour of the newly renovated property.
About Visit Shawnee:
Visit Shawnee, Inc. is the official destination marketing organization for the city of Shawnee, OK and works to promote the culture, business, history and attractions of the city to out of town visitors and groups. Centrally located just 40 miles east of Oklahoma City, Shawnee has big city amenities coupled with small town charm and friendliness. Home to four Native American Tribes, the International Youth Finals Rodeo, a dozen bald eagles, two universities, and the only ancient Egyptian Mummies in Oklahoma, Shawnee offers visitors an authentically Oklahoman experience. Find out more by visiting our website, http://www.VisitShawnee.com
