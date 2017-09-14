News By Tag
The Black College Expo Returns to New York with On the Spot College Acceptance and Scholarships
Thousands of Millennials & Celebrity Guests Expected to Attend the "Power of Me" College Expo Tour
The tour will visit schools and colleges in the community to create awareness and offer opportunities for students to be accepted on the spot to attend college, and provide resources and scholarship opportunities. The highly anticipated, one day event will be jam packed with information, excitement, entertainment and a celebrity hosted scholarship presentation ceremony. Students will enjoy live entertainment, high school and fraternity step shows and lots of free giveaways throughout the day. Special guests include the Crystal, Morgan and India Westbrooks from BET's "The Westbrook's, Demetrius Shipp, Jr who played Tupac from Tupac biopic "All Eyez on Me" and Jonathan Swindell, CEO of HBCU Hub and more. The event is expected to draw in over 3000 millennials.
There will be close to 100 colleges and universities on hand to pre-screen students for college acceptance and to provide counseling and resource options. Close to 50 of the colleges represented at the expo will be historical black colleges and universities (HBCU's), many of which will be accepting students on the spot, waiving application fees and awarding more than 1 million in scholarship funding. Students and parents are invited to take advantage of the many seminars and workshops that will go on throughout the day such wcj as "Booming Careers", "How to Find Money for College", "411 for the student Athlete", "How to Get A's in English through Hip Hop" presented by Legendary Hip Hop artist and motivational speaker, YoYo and as an added bonus, representatives from Revolt TV (owned by Sean "Diddy" Combs) will be speaking on a panel to share information on "How to Get into the Entertainment Business". They will also be recruiting college interns.
Past participants include: Kendrick Lamar, YG, Keke Palmer, Nick Cannon, Erica Campbell, Bill Duke, Sheryl Lee Ralph, John Marshall, Brian McKnight, Kel Mitchell, Lammon Rucker, Kym Whitley, Sheryl Underwood just to name a few.
About the Black College Expo TM
The Black College Expo TM (BCE) is a program of the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full service student outreach program. The BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF's mission is to curtail high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented students by providing them with access to college, careers and beyond.
Each year, the BCE's seven city tour hosts more than 50 of the 104 Historical Black Colleges and Universities along with other higher learning institutions and educational services providers. The event is also used as a platform to introduce and educate students on HBCUs and the college admission process. In addition, the event also features public colleges, private colleges, ivy leagues and baby ivy leagues, and even some military colleges. The overall goal is to encourage and promote the importance of obtaining a higher education, while providing positive guidance and pathways towards positive post-secondary pursuits for students from underserved, underrepresented, at risk and low resource communities.
BCE is proud to announce this year's sponsors include U.S. Army ROTC, US Marine Corps, Wells Fargo, Edison International, Union Bank, US Bank, The Walt Disney Company and MetroPCS. For additional information or to become a sponsor, contact our offices at: 877-427-4100 or visit us at www.thecollegeexpo.org.
