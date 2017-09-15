News By Tag
Talent Function CEO Brings Entrepreneurial Insights to World Woman Summit
Elaine Orler, founder and CEO of Talent Function, reinventing Talent Acquisition for leading global organizations
WHAT:
Will join a panel discussion on economic development at the World Woman Summit 2017 (http://www.worldwomanfoundation.com/
WHEN:
The conference will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2017.
Orler's session is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. CDT.
WHERE:
Clinton Presidential Center
1200 President Clinton Avenue
Little Rock, Ark.
DETAILS:
Considered to be the recruiting technology industry's premier thought leader, Elaine Orler has been designing and implementing global HR solutions for more than 20 years. More than that, Orler is a successful entrepreneur having founded Talent Function in 2009 and co-founded Talent Board in 2011.
During the World Woman Summit 2017, Orler will join a panel discussion on economic development as it relates to key gender equality issues and creating a legacy of women leadership both wcj locally and globally. The panel will also feature Princess Maria Amor of The Philippines;
For event information, visit http://www.worldwomanfoundation.com/
About Talent Function
Talent Function reinvents Talent Acquisition for leading global organizations. We help our clients succeed with comprehensive and forward-looking strategies, leading technologies, best business processes, and smooth deployments to deliver ROI and business performance. We're strategic, specific and practical. We have the humility to listen carefully, the creativity and experience to innovate, the expertise to do things right the first time, and the passion to make clients successful. And we love doing it. To learn more, visit www.talentfunction.com.
Talent Function
