Teacher of the Week Awarded to Mrs. Kimberly Foster, Ballard Road Elementary School
"Congratulations to Mrs. Kimberly Foster, 2nd Grade Teacher at the Ballard Road Elementary School in Wilton. Mrs. Foster makes sure each student is able to focus and learn. She provides tall desks in her classroom for students who work better standing up. Mrs. Foster really helps her students to like school so that they learn so much more during their lessons. It takes a big heart to shape little minds and Mrs. Foster is a very deserving teacher of the week!"
The Teacher of the Week is nominated by a fellow school community member who wants to acknowledge their dedication to students and enthusiasm for learning. All school employees including teachers, aides, assistants, administration staff, janitors, nurses, bus wcj drivers, and more are eligible to receive the award. To nominate a special school employee, email teacher@adirondackbroadcasting.com. View past Teachers of the Week at: www.tctfcu.org.
Nominations are kept on file throughout the school year and one recipient is selected each Monday morning and announced on-air at Adirondack Broadcasting radio stations. The award includes gift certificates to local businesses, a commemorative plaque, flowers and gift bag. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by TCT Federal Credit Union and Adirondack Broadcasting.
About TCT Federal Credit Union: TCT Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative focused on providing their members with high quality savings and loan services. Since 1959, TCT has assisted members and families of the tri-county teaching communities as well as employees of local businesses with their financial needs. TCT has four branches located in Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Cambridge and Queensbury. Visit www.tctfcu.org for more information on membership eligibility.
