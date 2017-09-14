News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SwipeSense joins the OpenMarkets Community; Innovative Hand Hygiene Introduced to 450+ Hospitals
For SwipeSense, joining OpenMarkets represents the latest step in a commercialization plan that ultimately aims to support a lofty vision: to save 100,000 lives a year. For OpenMarkets, SwipeSense represents a first of its kind supplier in the community, not only as the first hand-hygiene solution but also as the first software company.
"Thrilled to open the door to our platform for Stephen and his sales and marketing teams," says Trevor Wood, Senior Vice President at OpenMarkets. "They've created a timely, smart and robust software product to address the hand hygiene piece of healthcare-associated infections (HAI's) that will serve as the keystone to their 'connected hospital' endeavors. OpenMarkets itself is an innovative platform and for that, we are always excited to partner with others charting a new course and eager to solve for simplicity, efficiency and value."
Early adopters of SwipeSense include IASIS Healthcare, Rush University Medical Center, Marin Health and Flagler Hospital.
"We're ready to introduce SwipeSense and our vision of saving lives to hospitals nationwide,"
About OpenMarkets Inc. - Founded in 2011, OpenMarkets is a rapidly growing technology company reinventing the healthcare equipment marketplace with an emphasis on data, collaboration, and simplicity. wcj We are changing what's possible for buyers and sellers of healthcare equipment. Discover more about our technology and the power of our data at www.openmarketshealth.com or follow us @_OpenMarkets
About SwipeSense SwipeSense is a healthcare technology company with a mission to eliminate Hospital Acquired Infections, a leading cause of death in the United States. Culture change powered by technology is the key to delivering error-free, high quality care. Our vision is to eradicate medical errors by laying the foundation for the connected hospital and building a culture of quality in healthcare. Hand hygiene is the first step towards achieving this goal.
Contact
Tom Derrick
***@openmarketshealth.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse