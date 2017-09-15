Nanoheal by HFN are launching in the UK in October 2017

Nanoheal provides unique predictive device management software for Retail Tech Support Providers, SMBs, IT Helpdesks, and anyone who wants to remotely manage end-user devices whether a desktop, laptop, tablet, smart phone, smart home devices etc

--Nanoheal provides unique predictive device management software for Retail Tech Support Providers, SMBs, IT Helpdesks, and anyone who wants to manage end-user devices whether a desktop, laptop, tablet, smart phone, smart home or other consumer electronics devices.Nanoheal is currently used by leading global tech support organizations such as Dell, Toshiba, AVG, Avast etc in the USA and Maplin in the UKAll UK retailers and brand owners who offer consumer tech support will now have the opportunity to use this unique and patented predictive platform to increase service to the British consumer whilst dramatically reducing costs wcj of contact centre engagement."Imagine a case where a UK retailer can inform their customer that a device they have bought is going to have an issue in the future rather than trying to resolve that issue once it happens. This is going to revolutionize remote tech support and customer service in this country" says Paul Maiden. UK Sales Director.Nanoheal will be available through select UK retail partners and professional technical support providers as from early 2018.