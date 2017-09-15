 
News By Tag
* Nanoheal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cambridge
  Cambridgeshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21201918171615


Nanoheal by HFN are launching in the UK in October 2017

Nanoheal provides unique predictive device management software for Retail Tech Support Providers, SMBs, IT Helpdesks, and anyone who wants to remotely manage end-user devices whether a desktop, laptop, tablet, smart phone, smart home devices etc
 
CAMBRIDGE, England - Sept. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Utah based Nanoheal by HFN are launching in the UK in October 2017

Nanoheal provides unique predictive device management software for Retail Tech Support Providers, SMBs, IT Helpdesks, and anyone who wants to manage end-user devices whether a desktop, laptop, tablet, smart phone, smart home or other consumer electronics devices.

Nanoheal is currently used by leading global tech support organizations such as Dell, Toshiba, AVG, Avast etc in the USA and Maplin in the UK

All UK retailers and brand owners who offer consumer tech support will now have the opportunity to use this unique and patented predictive platform to increase service to the British consumer whilst dramatically reducing costs wcj of contact centre engagement.

"Imagine a case where a UK retailer can inform their customer that a device they have bought is going to have an issue in the future rather than trying to resolve that issue once it happens. This is going to revolutionize remote tech support and customer service in this country" says Paul Maiden. UK Sales Director.

Nanoheal will be available through select UK retail partners and professional technical support providers as from early 2018.

www.nanoheal.com

Contact
Paul Maiden
Sales Director – UK & EMEA. Nanoheal by HFN
***@nanoheal.com
End
Source:Nanoheal by HFN
Email:***@nanoheal.com Email Verified
Tags:Nanoheal
Industry:Retail
Location:Cambridge - Cambridgeshire - England
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share