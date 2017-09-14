 
Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514

AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in New Albany, OH

Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
 
 
NEW ALBANY, Ohio - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Financial Education Alliance (AFEA) is dedicated to providing financial education and increasing financial literacy within communities all over the country. Today, the Board of Directors has chosen to continue to do just that, by unanimously voting Brian Minier as the new Chapter President of AFEA's New Albany, OH #4537.

Brian Minier has over 15 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industry in various capacities. Brian has experience in the areas of financial planning and Social Security strategies.  Brian has a MBA from Malone University and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Akron.

Brian currently sits as an Elder for Grace Fellowship and on the Board of the New Albany wcj Community Events Board.  Brian, his wife Jamie, and their two children live in New Albany, OH.

AFEA is thrilled to have Brian join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.

"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"

Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance

About the American Financial Education Alliance:

AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.

