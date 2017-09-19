Technicolor's Gael Seydoux Discusses How Emotion and Immersion Synergize in Virtual, Augmented and Virtual Reality Environments "The most innovative aspect of immersive experiences is that the experience taps into our limbic brain, which means really interacting with our animal brain." Gael Seydoux - Technicolor AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- IBC 2017 – Immersive experiences -- including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) were heavily featured in this year's IBC 2017 conference in Amsterdam, as consumer interest continues to build for these new mediums. One of the reasons for this level of engagement revolves around the unique ability for immersive experiences to engage emotionally with audiences, says Gael Seydoux, Head of Technicolor's Research and Innovation Immersive Lab in Rennes, France, in a podcast interview for journalists.



"The most innovative aspect of immersive experiences is that the experience taps into our limbic brain, which means really interacting with our animal brain. In that sense, we are completely surrounded by 360 imagery and we feel that we are inside the experience because our limbic brain says it looks like real life," explains Seydoux.



"The other aspect is how you interact with the sound. In immersive experiences – like VR, AR and MR -- the sound can wcj be spacialized, which means you can hear sound in front, you can hear sound behind you, on the side, up, down. It is very much the same way you experience this in real life when you're confronted in a situation that involves sound."



Just as in real life, virtual reality triggers emotions through a variety of factors.



"You are confronted with sounds, imagery, rays of light, forms of objects, moving objects, everything that you are used to in real life, and that triggers emotions. In immersive experiences, you are inside what I call the intimacy radius, which is the distance between yourself and the environment," elaborates Seydoux.



Additionally, immersive experiences trigger memories in a much different way than traditional flat experiences. You may remember seeing a movie, or a commercial. But the memory of an experience you had in childhood or in a recent dramatic encounter is much different. Immersive experiences behave more like the latter.



"You remember a sound or a song because it is linked to an experience and you remember that experience through the link to the song. It's the same with the immersive experiences."



To listen in on the entire podcast interview with Gael Seydoux visit:



https://www.dropbox.com/ s/259si4q7kvaxp2p/ 08_30_2017_Gael...



Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this Q&A feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

+1 323 817 7547

Lane.cooper@ technicolor.com



