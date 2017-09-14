News By Tag
Frotcom will be exhibiting at TransLogistica 2017
TransLogistica is the most important logistics and transport exhibition in Romania, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe, taking place at Romexpo Bucharest Exhibition Centre between the 12th and 14th October 2017.
Frotcom is an intelligent Vehicle Tracking and Fleet Management system that helps companies saving money by controlling their fleet's activities, thereby reducing costs, increasing productivity, improving customer service, enabling risk mitigation and extending vehicle life expectancy.
The company will be showcasing the vehicle tracking and fleet management system and its latest innovations and developments, such as Analytics, Scheduler, and more. Companies, who would like to consult their fleet management requirements, can take the opportunity to see a live demonstration of the Frotcom system and meet with the Frotcom team.
Frotcom invites you for a visit to Translogistica at Stand 66, from 12 to 14 October 2017.
Frotcom is currently present in more than 30 countries worldwide through a network of local Frotcom Certified Partners. Frotcom is used by thousands of companies worldwide for fleet management and GPS vehicle tracking. The solution has been adopted by both small and large fleets with more than one thousand GPS trackers. See more at WWW.FROTCOM.COM
