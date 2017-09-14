Country(s)
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds SWM Motorcycles to its Adventure-Ready Fleet
New options for motorcyclists wanting to get off the beaten path in the "biking paradise".
"Ecuador is one of the most exciting places in the world to ride a motorcycle and these new bikes from SWM add more possibilities for unforgettable adventure" stated Court Rand, Co-Owner and Lead Guide at Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental. "We anticipate that the addition of the Gran Milano and RS 650R to our fleet will generate even more excitement in the adventure-motorcycling community and contribute to our continued growth,"
The Gran Milano is the first café racer in the company's fleet which has been generally more focused on dual-sport adventure bike options. With thousands of miles of freshly paved roads, Ecuador has the highest per-capita investment rate in road infrastructure in the Americas. Now, the Italian retro bike will allow visitors to enjoy South America's most exciting paved roads and historic cities in style. It will appeal to new and younger riders and to those who prefer a bike with a shorter seat height.
The wcj RS 650R is essentially a Husqvarna TE630 - a bike that was a successful part of Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental's fleet back in 2011. The TE630 was a reliable and capable machine that was abandoned by KTM when it acquired Husqvarna from BMW. It was resurrected by SWM as the RS 650R in 2014 and, after a few tweaks here and there, is today rolling off the assembly line in Lombardia, Italy. "We're thrilled to have this lightweight, versatile bike back into our fleet. It has the agility of a small enduro bike yet the power of a 650. It is a bike that can definitely take anything Ecuador throws at it!" explained Sylvain Gallea, co-owner of the Quito-based motorcycle tour operator.
Like all of Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental's motorcycles, the Italian-made bikes will be fitted with accessories and extras that will make them an outstanding choice for riding in one of the world's most bio-diverse countries. The bikes are equipped to enable customers to explore the country on their own self-guided tour or as part of one of the many guided tours provided by Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental.
About Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Winner of the 2017 "Motorcycle Tour Operator of the Year" award from Luxury Travel Guide, Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental is the country's first motorcycle tour operator. Working with local, professional guides they design and outfit tours for adventure enthusiasts who wish to explore Ecuador on two wheels. They are open 7 days a week and provide full-service rentals of mountain bikes, motor scooters, and motorcycles at reasonable daily and weekly rates.
