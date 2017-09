Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds SWM Motorcycles to its Adventure-Ready Fleet

New options for motorcyclists wanting to get off the beaten path in the "biking paradise".

-- Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental, the most experienced motorcycle tour operator in Ecuador and provider of the most extensive fleet of rental motorcycles in South America, announced today that it is adding four new motorcycles from the Italian manufacturer SWM to its fleet. The two models selected – theand the- will add even more riding options for those seeking that rare combination of off-road / on-road excitement that has put Ecuador on the adventure-riding map."Ecuador is one of the most exciting places in the world to ride a motorcycle and these new bikes from SWM add more possibilities for unforgettable adventure" stated Court Rand, Co-Owner and Lead Guide at Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental . "We anticipate that the addition of theandto our fleet will generate even more excitement in the adventure-motorcycling community and contribute to our continued growth,"Theis the first café racer in the company's fleet which has been generally more focused on dual-sport adventure bike options. With thousands of miles of freshly paved roads, Ecuador has the highest per-capita investment rate in road infrastructure in the Americas. Now, the Italian retro bike will allow visitors to enjoy South America's most exciting paved roads and historic cities in style. It will appeal to new and younger riders and to those who prefer a bike with a shorter seat height.The wcjis essentially a Husqvarnaa bike that was a successful part of Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental's fleet back in 2011. Thewas a reliable and capable machine that was abandoned by KTM when it acquired Husqvarna from BMW. It was resurrected by SWM as thein 2014 and, after a few tweaks here and there, is today rolling off the assembly line in Lombardia, Italy. "We're thrilled to have this lightweight, versatile bike back into our fleet. It has the agility of a small enduro bike yet the power of a 650. It is a bike that can definitely take anything Ecuador throws at it!" explained Sylvain Gallea, co-owner of the Quito-based motorcycle tour operator.Like all of Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental's motorcycles, the Italian-made bikes will be fitted with accessories and extras that will make them an outstanding choice for riding in one of the world's most bio-diverse countries. The bikes are equipped to enable customers to explore the country on their own self-guided tour or as part of one of the many guided tours provided by Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental.Winner of the 2017 "Motorcycle Tour Operator of the Year" award from, Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental is the country's first motorcycle tour operator. Working with local, professional guides they design and outfit tours for adventure enthusiasts who wish to explore Ecuador on two wheels. They are open 7 days a week and provide full-service rentals of mountain bikes, motor scooters, and motorcycles at reasonable daily and weekly rates.