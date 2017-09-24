 
Innovative Computing Systems Sponsors Greater LA Association of Legal Administrators Justice Jog

 
LOS ANGELES - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovative Computing Systems, a Los Angeles-based legal technology company, is a proud sponsor of the Greater Los Angeles-area Association of Legal Administrators' 10th Annual Justice Jog being held September 24, 2017, in Century City. The Justice Jog is a benefit for Court Appointed Special Administrators (CASA) of Los Angeles to support its effort with trained volunteer advocates who work to improve the lives of the more than 30,000 foster children in Los Angeles.

The Innovative Computing Systems team will join GLA ALA in jogging for justice.

Details of the Justice Jog are as follows:

When: Sunday, September 24, 2017 | 8 AM – 11 AM

Where: 1800 Avenues of the Stars,

Century City, CA

More information: http://casala.org/justicejog/

About wcj Innovative Computing Systems, Inc.

Innovative Computing Systems, Inc., has primarily focused on the technology needs of law firms since 1989, and those skill sets have been sought out by entities such as municipalities, corporate environments and professional services organizations. Innovative Computing Systems takes a best-of-breed approach to all its offerings. Innovative Computing Systems selects only premier technology partners to provide solutions to its clients and is committed to maintaining long-term strategic relationships with them to ensure the highest levels of success, both in productivity and with IT initiatives proper. Learn more by visiting www.innovativecomp.com.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for ICS
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Source:Innovative Computing Systems
Email:***@edgelegalmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Innovative Computing Systems, Ala, Legal
Industry:Legal
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
