News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kennedy Executive further strengthens its presence in Northern Europe with HA Consulting in Oslo
Northern Europe with HA Consulting in Oslo
Paris, 18 September 2017 - Kennedy Executive Search & Consulting, a network of independent, owner managed executive search firms in Europe and North America, has partnered with Human Assets Consulting Group AS in Oslo, Norway to strengthen its presence in Northern Europe. With HA Consulting joining the network, Kennedy Executive Search & Consulting is present on 2 continents, in 11 countries and has over 50 consultants in offices in Amsterdam, Budapest, Copenhagen, Denver, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Monaco, Paris, Prague, and Oslo.
Human Assets Consulting Group AS is a boutique executive search firm in Oslo founded in 2015 by Petter Berg, Truls Mo and Haakon Heskja.
Petter Berg has a background from two top-tier management consulting firms (including partner level at McKinsey). Furthermore, he was a Director in a large IT Consulting business. Petter started his career in executive search in 2012. His 16 years in management consulting has installed an analytical approach and vast international experience (Europe, Middle-East, and Africa), making him a trusted advisor who challenges conventional truths.Truls Mo, the second partner, is one of the most experienced Executive Search consultants in Norway, having more than 20 years' top level Executive Search experience. He combines this with senior management experience, having served as both MD for a large Norwegian law firm and as head of the European business unit for one of the world's largest search firms. Haakon Heskja, number three of the founding team, is a true Executive Search professional with more than 15 years of domestic and international search experience. He has gained exceptional insights after conducting countless searches both in Norway and globally.
Mr. Mo states: "We have a strong focus on Finance, Industrialand Technology and have worked for both Fortune 500 companies as well as smaller clients. In addition to identifying talent for senior leadership positions, we offer board evaluation and composition, advisory and leadership consulting. Combining our vast experience with Kennedy's global footprint, will create exciting opportunities. We have found the same values and approach with Kennedy Executive Search & Consulting."
Haakon Heskja says: "Norway, like any other country, is experiencing a game changing digital shift in all industries. HA Consulting has served numerous clients developing their digital organizations and securing world leading digital talents. Now we can provide this insight and expertise to clients of other Kennedy Executive partners, and at the same time secure access to even more digital talents for our Norwegian clients. We believe that being able to offer this international footprint and expertise adds substantial value for clients. We firmly believe that we can serve our clients better now that we are part of the Kennedy network, and look forward to working with international colleagues who share the same passion and beliefs."
Kennedy's CEO Jorg Stegemann concludes "It was crucial for us to have a presence in Norway and with HA Consulting, wcj we have found the right partner for us. Norway's economy is projected to strengthen. Despite low oil prices, growth has remained positive thanks to accommodative monetary and fiscal policies. Norway has a well-educated workforce. Employment growth will pick up, and increasing activity will lift consumer price inflation from its current low level. Scandinavia is one of our strongest regions now: with DNA Headhunting in Copenhagen and Kennedy's Monaco colleague Caroline Frisenberg being Swede, we are now able to cover the entire region. At least three of our Partners in Oslo and Copenhagen have held regional leadership roles all over Scandinavia which gives us a deep understanding of how Scandinavia ticks. We speak the languages and have run searches all over the region. This makes us a preferred partner for strategic recruitments anywhere in Scandinavia."
About:
Kennedy Executive Search & Consulting is a partner network of executive search boutique firms and covers 360 degrees of talent management: Executive search partners finds and assesses the best talent in the market. An array of consulting services to develop people and organizations.
To learn more about Kennedy Executive Search & Consulting, please visit http://www.kennedyexecutive.com/
Contact
PVPR - Pieter ValK
***@kennedyexecutive.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse