Pre-natal Yoga Teacher Training Course Completion

-- Ojashvi Yoga Shala is a premier institute of Yoga teacher training in Rishikesh, regularly conducts Yoga Alliance approved courses in Rishikesh and Varkala in India.The yoga school wrapped up its 85-hours prenatal yoga teacher training course on 17th September 2017 which started on 4th September 2017 in Rishikesh. Students from United States of America, Europe, United Kingdom and Asian countries were a part of this times batch. The opening ceremony with floral welcome took place on 4th September 2017. The students were introduced to the faculty by the lead teacher with an orientation presentation on the teacher training program.During the tenure of the program, the students are taught the curriculum set for the 85-hours prenatal yoga teacher training course which includes the study of Applications of Yogic principles and practices which are helpful to achieve the safe journey of Pregnancy in all the three trimesters.The students practiced the wcj different modules of Yoga which are relevant in prenatal area during the training period such as Asana, Pranayama, Kriyas , Mudras and Meditation including relaxation techniques.The course also introduced the classical texts on Yoga such as Patanjali Yoga Sutras, Hatha Yoga Pradipeeka, Bhagavad Geetha, and Ayurveda to incorporate the philosophical applications for the prenatal Yoga Sessions. The students were also taken to visit Kunjapuri for sunrise from the Mountain View point which was more relaxing and rejuvenating experience in the spiritual ambience of the temple area.In Association with the Gynecology department of All India Institute if Medical Sciences, Rishikesh a practical session on Prenatal Yoga was organized to teach Yoga to the expecting mothers of different trimesters and this session was appreciated by the doctors of the AIIMS and boosted the confidence of the course participants.During the course, the students also designed and practiced a micro class as the lead teacher. This helped in building their self-confidence and boosted their teaching skills. The students also prepared the modules for various case history .The course was concluded on 17th September 2017. The students who successfully completed the course were awarded the certificates along with felicitation from the School.You can visit the school websitefor more details on the courses offered.