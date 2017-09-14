News By Tag
Risk Management continues to climb corporate agenda as Geopolitical and Supply Chain Risk soar
ARM user survey reveals trends in Risk Management that support latest findings from the CIPS Risk Index
These initial findings from the survey, which was conducted during the ARM Global Conferences in the UK and US, concurred with the latest report from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Risk Index. The report, which is produced by CIPS in association with Dun & Bradstreet, states that while the Risk Index has stabilized over the last two quarters, it is still at an all time high. The report highlights concerns in geopolitical and cross-border supply chain risks.
Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Marketing at Sword Active Risk commented; "The initial findings from our annual customer survey show that concerns regarding geopolitical and supply chain risk within large global organizations is increasing. With the continuing drive for efficiency businesses are now ultra-connected with massively complex supply chains of which they have often have little visibility, making them vulnerable to disruptions. We have seen this developing trend during the three years that we have conducted the survey, and it serves to highlight the importance to companies with a complex supply chain, that they need to undertake 'supply chain mapping' and 'what if' exercises, if they are to maintain visibility of their extended supply chain risks."
As well as the increasing concern around political and geopolitical risk, the survey showed an acceleration in the importance and profile of risk within companies compared with previous years.
Active Risk Manager is used in mega-projects around the world including Crossrail, Downer Rail, Northern Gateway Alliance and Thames Tunnel.
The final leg of the ARM Global Conference series takes place in Sydney, Australia, on 28 September 2017. For more information and to register please visit: www.armgcc.com/
