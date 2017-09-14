 
News By Tag
* Risk Management
* Enterprise Risk
* Risk Management Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Maidenhead
  Berkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
20191817161514


Risk Management continues to climb corporate agenda as Geopolitical and Supply Chain Risk soar

ARM user survey reveals trends in Risk Management that support latest findings from the CIPS Risk Index
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Risk Management
Enterprise Risk
Risk Management Software

Industry:
Business

Location:
Maidenhead - Berkshire - England

MAIDENHEAD, England - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Sword Active Risk, a supplier of specialist risk management software and services, has published initial findings from its annual ARM Global Customer Survey.  Respondents included Risk Managers from over 80 global companies in energy, oil & gas, critical national infrastructure, construction, transportation and other sectors. In the UK, 93% of Risk Managers reported that risk has increased in importance and profile within their organization in the last 12 months.  In the US 75% claimed that risk had increased in importance.  Interestingly in both UK and US less than 5% of respondents felt that risk had reduced in importance or profile. One of the top areas for concern on both sides of the Atlantic was the increase in vulnerability to geopolitical risk.

These initial findings from the survey, which was conducted during the ARM Global Conferences in the UK and US, concurred with the latest report from the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Risk Index.  The report, which is produced by CIPS in association with Dun & Bradstreet, states that while the Risk Index has stabilized over the last two quarters, it is still at an all time high. The report highlights concerns in geopolitical and cross-border supply chain risks.

Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Marketing at Sword Active Risk commented; "The initial findings from our annual customer survey show that concerns regarding geopolitical and supply chain risk within large global organizations is increasing. With the continuing drive for efficiency businesses are now ultra-connected with massively complex supply chains of which they have often have little visibility, making them vulnerable to disruptions.  We have seen this developing trend during the three years that we have conducted the survey, and it serves to highlight the importance to companies with a complex supply chain, that they need to undertake 'supply chain mapping' and 'what if' exercises, if they are to maintain visibility of their extended supply chain risks."

As well as the increasing concern around political and geopolitical risk, the survey showed an acceleration in the importance and profile of risk within companies compared with previous years.

Active Risk Manager is used in mega-projects around the world including Crossrail, Downer Rail, Northern Gateway Alliance and Thames Tunnel.

The final leg of the ARM Global Conference series takes place in Sydney, Australia, on 28 September 2017. For more information and to register please visit: www.armgcc.com/sydney

- ends –

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Sword Active Risk
Sword Active Risk makes risk management simple, valuable and personal. Sword Active Risk provides the world's first risk management wcj software that drives business performance by enhancing visibility, accountability and confidence at project, program and enterprise levels. Active Risk Manager (ARM) is the first solution available which integrates Risk Management, Cost Management and Schedule Management to show the real impact of risk, to enable better-informed decisions, and the ability to leverage risk, creating competitive advantage.

Sword Active Risk is the project risk software provider of choice for the world's leading Energy, Infrastructure and Defense projects, working with organizations like the US Air Force, Bechtel, Crossrail, US Federal Aviation Administration, Lockheed Martin, and Skanska to manage project risk worldwide.

Sword Active Risk has offices in the UK, USA and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.

In September 2013 Active Risk was acquired by Sword Group. For more information please visit: www.sword-group.com

For further information and a detailed view of Sword Active Risk and ARM please visit:

www.sword-activerisk.com

Editors Contacts

Keith Ricketts

Vice President of Marketing

Sword Active Risk

+44 (0) 1628 582500

Keith.Ricketts@sword-activerisk.com

Andreina West/Mary Phillips

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk
End
Source:PR Artistry
Email:***@pra-ltd.co.uk
Tags:Risk Management, Enterprise Risk, Risk Management Software
Industry:Business
Location:Maidenhead - Berkshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PRA Limited PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share