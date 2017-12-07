Managing Director of leading independent social digital consultancy talks military social media

 
LONDON, England - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Colin Jacobs, Managing Director of leading social digital agency Immediate Future, has joined the speaker line-up for SMi Group's 7th Social Media within the Defence & Military Sector in London.

A hands-on Managing Director, Colin defines the strategy and creative direction for all clients at Immediate Future. One of his recent successful projects include devising, managing and executing the social strategy for Fujitsu Defence's Project Cirrus, a collaboration that seeked to break four wingsuit world records in order to raise money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

Colin, together with Maxine Ashbrook, Head of Marketing for Defence and National Security at Fujitsu, will be hosting an exclusive session at the conference to talk about Project Cirrus. Fraser Corsan, the wingsuit pilot attempting to break records, will also be joining the presentation.

Speaking to SMi Group at a recent Twitter Q&A, Colin commented on the role social digital consultancies play in social media for the defence sector. He said, "In a world of transparent comms, defence lags behind. We help our defence clients understand how to create impactful social (media strategy). Too many brands are defensive with social - pardon pun. There's lots to celebrate and promote. We help brands realise this."

When asked what the added value of an agency is, compared to in-house media relations capabilities of military, Colin said, "Detachment from internal view and red tape. Advising what you need to do and striving to lead change in fresh direction."

The full Q&A is available to view in the Download Centre on www.militarysocialmedia.com/prlog.

Social Media within the Defence & Military Sector 2017 will explore wcj top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations led by experts from military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation such as Cobham, Fujitsu and Saab.

The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.

The full conference agenda and registration details are available on www.militarysocialmedia.com/prlog. For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £200.

Social Media Within the Defence and Military Sector 2017
6-7 December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

--ENDS—

For more updates on the conference, follow SMi Group on @smigroupdefence and join the conversation using #milsocialmedia on Twitter.

For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk. For delegate registration queries please contact James Hitchen at jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Social Media, Military Communications, Twitter
Industry:Defense
Location:London - England - England
Subject:Events
