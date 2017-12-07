News By Tag
Managing Director of leading independent social digital consultancy talks military social media
A hands-on Managing Director, Colin defines the strategy and creative direction for all clients at Immediate Future. One of his recent successful projects include devising, managing and executing the social strategy for Fujitsu Defence's Project Cirrus, a collaboration that seeked to break four wingsuit world records in order to raise money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.
Colin, together with Maxine Ashbrook, Head of Marketing for Defence and National Security at Fujitsu, will be hosting an exclusive session at the conference to talk about Project Cirrus. Fraser Corsan, the wingsuit pilot attempting to break records, will also be joining the presentation.
Speaking to SMi Group at a recent Twitter Q&A, Colin commented on the role social digital consultancies play in social media for the defence sector. He said, "In a world of transparent comms, defence lags behind. We help our defence clients understand how to create impactful social (media strategy). Too many brands are defensive with social - pardon pun. There's lots to celebrate and promote. We help brands realise this."
When asked what the added value of an agency is, compared to in-house media relations capabilities of military, Colin said, "Detachment from internal view and red tape. Advising what you need to do and striving to lead change in fresh direction."
The full Q&A is available to view in the Download Centre on www.militarysocialmedia.com/
Social Media within the Defence & Military Sector 2017 will explore wcj top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations led by experts from military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation such as Cobham, Fujitsu and Saab.
The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.
The full conference agenda and registration details are available on www.militarysocialmedia.com/
Social Media Within the Defence and Military Sector 2017
6-7 December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
For more updates on the conference, follow SMi Group on @smigroupdefence and join the conversation using #milsocialmedia on Twitter.
