Henderson Rigs & Equipment now procures Axon Drilling Products

Henderson Rigs & Equipment, a leader in drilling rigs and equipment, is proud to announce the acquisition of AXON Drilling Products (ADP)
 
 
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Henderson Rigs & Equipment, a leader in drilling rigs and equipment, is proud to announce the acquisition of AXON Drilling Products (ADP), previously a division of AXON Energy Products. Also, ADP is a recognized provider of top-quality drilling products and solutions, and drilling floor equipment engineered and manufactured under ISO. API quality management systems, from top drives (mechanical drives that supply torque for the drilling operation) to pipe-handling equipment.

"After the merges with Axon Drilling Products' product lines, technical staff and solutions with Henderson's products and solutions, adding engineering support, enhancing field service staff, and maturing systems and processes," said Henderson's President and CEO Dan Henderson. ADP is a perceived supplier of best quality boring items and arrangements and boring floor gear built and fabricated under ISO and API quality administration frameworks, from top drives (mechanical drives that supply torque for the boring operation) wcj to pipe-taking care of hardware.

After this procurement, Henderson got a legacy for hydraulic top drive product (http://www.hendersonrigs.com/Top-Drives.html) line and AC-motor-driven top drives, intellectual property on 250/500-ton, drawworks (drill-line reel-out/reel-in solutions), and other automated drilling products. It additionally fortifies Henderson's capital gear repair and administration business by including a world-class 8C-authorized office for top drive repair and all the other overhead hardware, including a dyno equipped for testing up to a 1000-ton top drive.

"As Henderson expands across the globe, its product and service options will extend to legacy hydraulic drives, drawworks, complete rig packages and control systems," said Henderson Rigs & Equipment. "This securing quickens our vision of turning into a pioneer in the repairs, remanufacturing and administration of best drives, pumps, drawworks and finish fix bundles."

If you want to gather more information on it, you can just log in to the website http://www.hendersonrigs.com/, or you can call them at 281.661.3627. You can also email your queries at sales@hendersonrigs.com.

About the company: Henderson Rigs & Equipment is a leading supplier of new and remanufactured oil and gas drilling rigs and equipment. The company specializes in the sales and brokerage of capital drilling equipment such as oil and gas drilling rigs, mud pumps, drawworks, and top drives.

