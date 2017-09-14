Finnish startup invents new social media app targeted for small businesses The web application helps small businesses be notified about our their presence on several social media platforms. Easy Social Media Reporting TURKU, Finland - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Vaiste Productions Oy is announcing that their new social media monitoring app



Social media monitoring can be extremely valuable for small businesses and the like. But it can also be a huge time consuming process. Social In Brief is built with the intention to fix this process.



is a new service from Finland that offers a solution to social media monitoring for small businesses. The app tracks your social media profiles and sends you a weekly report about them to your email. It is aimed at businesses that want to be aware of their social media performance, but do not want to commit to buying an expensive social media management software.



The company behind the app, Turku-based Vaiste Productions, started out as a web development company. After spending several years on building websites and web applications for wcj clients, they realised they want to develop their own web-based products, based on their several years of experience in the field.



Social media monitoring is an up and coming business industry. With 2.1 billion active social media users the market is estimated to reach 5.4 Billion USD by 2020. Most of the social media platforms provide their own analytics tools, plus there are world famous companies like Hootsuite and Sprout Social that help businesses track their online performance. Vaiste Productions commented that other social media management platforms are too complex and expensive to use for everyday businesses.



Thus, Social in Brief would be a perfect solution for those businesses who use social media for brand awareness rather than a sales channel. It is priced at 5 euros (around 5.7 USD) per account, and a single account can have multiple social media profiles attached. Currently, the service supports Facebook pages and Instagram profiles with Twitter support coming soon.



