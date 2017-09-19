Jazz Guitarist Gia Jade Honors Frank Foster with New September Music Release

Gia Jade's new jazz release 'Simone' is set to launch on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Tidal, Google Play and other major global music outlets.

-- AWJ Music Group announces jazz guitarist Gia Jade and her new contemporary jazz release "Simone" coming soon to global music stores and streaming platforms. "Simone" is scheduled to launch worldwide on Tidal, iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play, and other major digital music outlets on September 23rd."Simone" was originally written and recorded by jazz saxophonist Frank Foster. Gia Jade recorded a new rendition to honor Foster's legacy as a true pioneer in Jazz. The record is scheduled to premiere worldwide on the anniversary of Frank Foster's birthday, September 23."Frank wcj Foster's music is truly timeless. He was a master of soulful jazz. As a saxophonist and writer, he embraced jazz in an amazing way. It is an honor to celebrate his brilliance through recording his song to honor his musical legacy and to hopefully share his music with people from all age groups today," says Gia Jade.Gia Jade is a multi-talented guitarist with a passion for jazz, blues and contemporary music. Her influences include George Benson, Lee Ritenour, Boney James, Earl Klugh, Emily Remler, Frank Foster, and Wes Montgomery. She performs live and has appeared at the Microsoft Theater performing on Stevie Wonder's House of Toys concert and FOX's "Good Day L.A." live from Los Angeles to name a few.Gia Jade's new release "Simone" was produced in Hollywood, California. CD artwork by Watanabe Designs. "Simone" debuts on September 23rd on Google Play, iTunes, Tidal, Amazon, and other major digital music outlets.For more information, please visit.