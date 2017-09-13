News By Tag
GZA announces Richard B. Beach as Associate Principal in their Philadelphia office
Rick Beach has nearly 40 years of experience providing environmental services to industry, attorneys, regulatory agencies, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, public agencies and marine researchers. He has a diverse and unique background in the fields of contaminated sediments, chemical oceanography, marine biology, analytical chemistry and nutrient geochemistry.
He has worked on many of the high profile federal Superfund sites involving sediment remediation in the Northeast including the lower Passaic River, Berry's Creek, the Housatonic River, and the Callahan Mine site. His project sites in the Midwest include the Ohio River, the Lower Rouge River, the Detroit River, the Buffalo River, the Kalamazoo River, and the Big River. In recent years, his projects have focused on evaluating upland sources of contamination, assessing potential contributions to Superfund rivers sites, and developing scientifically based advocacy positions used for allocation of liabilities.
He has presented extensively in the field and is active in the Sediment Management Work Group (SMWG), and on the Interstate Technology & Regulatory Council (ITRC) Contaminated Sediment Remediation Team. Rick is also a member of the team responsible for developing ASTM standards wcj related to Sediment Remediation.
He will lead the expansion of GZA's Sediment Practice by leveraging the company's multi-disciplinary strengths and pro-active corporate philosophy to provide comprehensive solutions to sediment concerns for current and future clients.
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 27 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
