Mounts Botanical Garden Postpones This Week's Exotic Plant & orchid Sale to 9/30-10/1
(West Palm Beach, FL – September 13, 2017) Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Irma. Operations personnel is surveying the garden and the damage and preparation has begun to reopen as soon as possible, with worst case to open by September 30 in time for the newly rescheduled Exotic Plant and Orchid Sale that was originally scheduled for this weekend at Mounts, and is now postponed until September 30-October 1.
"Mounts Botanical Garden took a beating last weekend thanks to Irma, but – with a lot of sweat equity from volunteers and staff – we are determined to bring this beloved garden back in time for the Exotic Plant and Orchid Sale in two weeks," promises Curator-Director Rochelle Wolberg.
Mounts is respectfully requesting donations to help in the restoration and replanting project. Donations made be made online at https://www.mounts.org/
"Our popular Exotic Plant & Orchid Sale, now postponed until the weekend of September 30-October 1, will also be the perfect opportunity for people to visit two of our newest sites, both of which are still intact: Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden and Grace the Humpback Whale, the first of 10 larger than life sea creatures, all made from hundreds of pieces of plastic debris washed up from the ocean, that will be our next big exhibition, WASHED ASHORE: Art to Save the Sea, which is scheduled to open on December 2," she adds. For more information about this upcoming exhibition, please visit www.mounts.org/
The Exotic Plant & Orchid Sale and Indoor Arts & Craft Fair will be open from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, September 30; and from 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday, October 1. Like all events at Mounts Botanical Garden, this is accessible to people with disabilities.
About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:
With a mission wcj to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and the Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.
Available for Interview:
Rochelle Wolberg, Curator-Director
Mounts Botanical Garden
561.233.1730
rwolberg@pbcgov.org
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
