9/23/17 Missing Persons with Diane & The Deductibles at House of Blues Anaheim
Long time friends together again at the HOB Anaheim's Intimate New Parish Room
Dale Bozzio is an American rock and pop vocalist best known as co-founder and lead singer of the '80s new wave band Missing Persons and also known for her work with Frank Zappa. The 'decade of decadence' is an enduring music genre and Dale and the band have been wowing audiences on tour.
Missing Persons' current line-up includes Dale Bozzio (original lead vocalist/founder/
Diane & The Deductibles are set to open the show, warming the crowd up with rich vocals by Diane wcj Adams that are backed by a long line of rock royalty found within their band. Members include legendary guitarist Robert Sarzo (Hurricane, Queensryche, A Salute to Santana), bassist Cliff Rehrig (Air Supply), guitarist Keith Lynch (Bill Ward of Black Sabbath) and drummer Ronnie Ciago (Gene Simmons, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow).
Diane Adams is a long-time Huntington Beach resident and small business owner of more than 25 years. Also a dedicated and active community patron, Adams was part of the group that did the build out for the beautiful Huntington Beach Library. It was this venue where she found the perfect home to bring together her place in music history as a singer and rhythm guitarist during the glory days on Sunset Strip in the 70s and her dedication to keeping music alive. She launched her highly successful Rock 'N Blues Concert Series, hosted by Diane & The Deductibles, featuring a wide swath of acts in the rock and blues genres. The Missing Persons Shows are among the most popular, with sold out shows in 2016 and 2017.
The series has been on hiatus as Diane & The Deductibles gear up to head into Studio A at Orange County's Hybrid Studios with veteran producer Hank Linderman, the go-to producer/engineer and multi-instrumentalist for The Eagles, Don Henley, Keb Mo, Chicago, America, Robert Lamm, Van Dyke Parks, Stan Lynch and many more.
