CEO Coaching International Congratulates Its Client Gin-Cor Record Breaking Revenue Growth

Gin-Cor, A Leading Manufacturer of Vocational Trucks, broke records with five-year revenue growth of 323 per cent
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 150 of the world's top growth-focused Entrepreneurs, congratulates its client Gin-Cor on being ranked 199 on Profit's list of Canada's fastest-growing companies. This is the third consecutive year Gin-Cor has made the list, moving up 171 spots from 2016.

"Gin-Cor occupies a place of excellence in their industry and 2017 has already been a big year for this company. This recognition makes them even more memorable," comments Sheldon Harris, Gin-Cor's coach and partner at CEO Coaching International. "Over the last five years, Gin-Cor has grown 323%, and they are poised for significant future growth."

"Working with CEO Coaching International and Sheldon Harris helped me put in perspective the steps necessary to take Gin-Cor from a good organization to a great one, while scaling up exponentially," says Luc Stang, CEO of Gin-Cor Industries.

CEO Coaching International has a relentless focus on their client's growth. A typical client achieves wcj an average of 35% year over year compounded annual growth rate and increased profitability on average by 178% over four years. The combined revenue of all CEO Coaching International clients is over $5 billion and employs over 26,000 people.  CEO Coaching International coaches CEOs and entrepreneurs in 16 countries.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit:  http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com

End
