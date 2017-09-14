Country(s)
CEO Coaching International Congratulates Its Client Gin-Cor Record Breaking Revenue Growth
Gin-Cor, A Leading Manufacturer of Vocational Trucks, broke records with five-year revenue growth of 323 per cent
"Gin-Cor occupies a place of excellence in their industry and 2017 has already been a big year for this company. This recognition makes them even more memorable," comments Sheldon Harris, Gin-Cor's coach and partner at CEO Coaching International. "Over the last five years, Gin-Cor has grown 323%, and they are poised for significant future growth."
"Working with CEO Coaching International and Sheldon Harris helped me put in perspective the steps necessary to take Gin-Cor from a good organization to a great one, while scaling up exponentially,"
CEO Coaching International has a relentless focus on their client's growth. A typical client achieves wcj an average of 35% year over year compounded annual growth rate and increased profitability on average by 178% over four years. The combined revenue of all CEO Coaching International clients is over $5 billion and employs over 26,000 people. CEO Coaching International coaches CEOs and entrepreneurs in 16 countries.
About CEO Coaching International
CEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com
