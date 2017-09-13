News By Tag
The Gourmandise School Opens Second Annual Grain Conference to Consumers
September 24 will serve as consumer day, followed by trade day
For the first time, the 2017 Gourmandise Grain Conference will have an entire day dedicated to consumers, focusing on vital education and practice of integrating whole grains into their daily lives.
The conference will feature a full slate of speakers, panels and workshops where the best and brightest in the baking and culinary world will discuss the future of the local heirloom grain movement. Speakers include acclaimed baker Josey Baker and host of KCRW's "Good Food," Evan Kleiman, featuring Huckleberry founder Zoe Nathan and other top influencers. Additionally, consumers can take part in workshops led by top bakers and chefs in LA including Michael Fiorelli of Love & Salt, Nan Kohler of Grist & Toll, Andy Kadin of Bub & Grandma's and more.
Tickets for Consumer Day can be purchased at:
https://thegourmandiseschool.formstack.com/
WHEN: wcj Sunday, September 24th
8:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Gourmandise School at Santa Monica Place
395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 329
Santa Monica, CA 90401
WHO: Open seven days a week, The Gourmandise School at Santa Monica Place offers recreational hands-on cooking and baking classes seven days a week for beginners to professionals, adults and kids, with a focus of teaching classic techniques using locally sourced and sustainable ingredients as often as possible. For a more intimate experience, the school offers private events for corporate team building, adult and kids birthday parties, and more. The Gourmandise School continues to set the standard for consumer culinary arts and education in Los Angeles by working with leading local farmers, bakers and chefs to bring the latest information, trends and techniques to the students. More information can be found at www.thegourmandiseschool.com.
