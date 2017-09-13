News By Tag
Angela Predhomme Brings Her Smooth & Expressive Voice To Big Fuss Records "Our Green Earth"
Angela's songs have garnered over one million plays on multiple streaming services and television stations combined. She has had multiple song placements that include film and television opportunities with Lifetime's hit show "Dance Moms", Freeform's "Switched wcj at Birth", NBC's "The Voice", TLC's "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo", a commercial for ING Bank, along with Ron Howard's "America in Primetime" series for PBS, and closing credit placement in the film "A Wedding Most Strange".
"Natural" is one of 14 songs included within "Our Green Earth" for Big Fuss Records. The silky and resonate track is both light and dynamic. Angela has a knack for writing catchy melodies and lyrics, and delivering them with passion. Her songs touch the heart.
Learn more about Angela Predhomme at http://www.angelapredhomme.com
Stream Our Green Earth and Disover at iTunes today https://itunes.apple.com/
Learn more about Big Fuss Records at https://bigfussrecords.com
