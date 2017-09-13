 
News By Tag
* Angela Predhomme
* Our Green Earth
* Big Fuss Records
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Campbell
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
19181716151413


Angela Predhomme Brings Her Smooth & Expressive Voice To Big Fuss Records "Our Green Earth"

 
 
Angela-Predhomme
Angela-Predhomme
CAMPBELL, Calif. - Sept. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer/songwriter Angela Predhomme sings from the soul. The artist is recently featured at Big Fuss Records for her track "Natural". The original song penned by Predhomme, was selected to take part in the "Our Green Earth" compilation, which has a theme of raising awareness toward the importance of healing the planet and taking care of those within it. "Our Green Earth" went live in stores September 15, 2017.

Angela's songs have garnered over one million plays on multiple streaming services and television stations combined. She has had multiple song placements that include film and television opportunities with Lifetime's hit show "Dance Moms", Freeform's "Switched wcj at Birth", NBC's "The Voice", TLC's "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo", a commercial for ING Bank, along with Ron Howard's "America in Primetime" series for PBS, and closing credit placement in the film "A Wedding Most Strange".

"Natural" is one of 14 songs included within "Our Green Earth" for Big Fuss Records. The silky and resonate track is both light and dynamic. Angela has a knack for writing catchy melodies and lyrics, and delivering them with passion.  Her songs touch the heart.

Learn more about Angela Predhomme at http://www.angelapredhomme.com

Stream Our Green Earth and Disover at iTunes today https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/our-green-earth/id1275630389

Learn more about Big Fuss Records at https://bigfussrecords.com

Contact
NorCal Press
***@norcalpress.net
End
Source:
Email:***@norcalpress.net Email Verified
Tags:Angela Predhomme, Our Green Earth, Big Fuss Records
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Campbell - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NorCal Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share