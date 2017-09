Angela Predhomme Brings Her Smooth & Expressive Voice To Big Fuss Records "Our Green Earth"

Contact

NorCal Press

***@norcalpress.net NorCal Press

End

-- Singer/songwriter Angela Predhomme sings from the soul. The artist is recently featured at Big Fuss Records for her track "Natural". The original song penned by Predhomme, was selected to take part in the "Our Green Earth" compilation, which has a theme of raising awareness toward the importance of healing the planet and taking care of those within it. "Our Green Earth" went live in stores September 15, 2017.Angela's songs have garnered over one million plays on multiple streaming services and television stations combined. She has had multiple song placements that include film and television opportunities with Lifetime's hit show "Dance Moms", Freeform's "Switched wcj at Birth", NBC's "The Voice", TLC's "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo", a commercial for ING Bank, along with Ron Howard's "America in Primetime" series for PBS, and closing credit placement in the film "A Wedding Most Strange"."Natural" is one of 14 songs included within "Our Green Earth" for Big Fuss Records. The silky and resonate track is both light and dynamic. Angela has a knack for writing catchy melodies and lyrics, and delivering them with passion. Her songs touch the heart.Learn more about Angela Predhomme at http://www.angelapredhomme.com Stream Our Green Earth and Disover at iTunes today https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/our-green-earth/id1275630389Learn more about Big Fuss Records at https://bigfussrecords.com