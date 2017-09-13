News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar Launches Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Home Design at Citrus Heights on September 30
"We've known that smart home features are popular and in demand among today's savvy buyers," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland, "Which is why we are thrilled to now offer it in our newly enhanced Everything's Included® program, along with other stylish and valuable features, all at no additional cost!"
Lennar is the first builder to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes, which meet the standards for strong, consistent connectivity throughout the entire home set by the Wi-Fi alliance, a global network. The process for creating these homes starts from the design process, where a series of commercial-strength Ruckus Unleashed access points are mapped throughout the home and then built in during the construction process. The result is reliable coverage throughout every square foot of the home.
Adding to the significant value that Lennar's Everything's Included® approach to homebuilding already offers — such as beautiful granite or quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliances – buyers will now also receive a wide range of smart products from top manufacturers at no additional cost. These include smart climate control from Honeywell's programmable thermostats, home security with the Ring Video Doorbell, reliable lighting control straight from your smart phone from Lutron, wireless music with a Sonos speaker, connectivity through Amazon's Alexa, hands free front door locks from your smart phone wcj from Baldwin and Kwikset, commercial strength Wi-Fi from Ruckus and seamless integrated control with Samsung SmartThings.
Citrus Heights offers two neighborhoods of new homes for sale in Riverside, Orchard and Hill Crest. Each neighborhood provides its own distinctive collection of floorplans including Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® multigenerational design. Home sizes range approximately from 2,413 to 4,644 and prices start from the low $500,000s.
Visit the Citrus Heights Welcome Home Center at 13160 Cordial Circle in Riverside on Saturday, September 30, to experience the latest in home automation technology. For more information, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse