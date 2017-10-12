 

Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access Attendee List Released Ahead of 23rd Annual Industry Summit

SMi Group release a preliminary list of attendees' featuring Teva, Shire, Sanofi, Allergan, Grifols, Lundbeck and more
 
1 2
Attendee list 2017
LONDON, England - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group will open doors to host one of industry's longest running events on pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement in 3 weeks' time when the 23rd Annual Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access conference returns to Central London.

Set to take place on 11th and 12th October, the agenda for this year has attracted a global audience from Austria, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, USA and Yugoslavia. A preliminary list of attendee's is available to read here.

In a series of pre-conference interviews with some this year's panel of speakers, pricing and market access pioneer, Anita Burrell said:

"My presentation looks at some of the challenges and solutions to highlighting the value of products during the development cycle. We know there are constraints that are imposed on RCTs because of their nature but this does not mean that we cannot look for ways to answer some questions that our customers will have around the relative impact on endpoints that are meaningful to them. Hopefully the audience will come away with questions that they can raise with their teams to enhance the usefulness of our RCTs which being empathetic to the issues that the clinical teams have to conduct studies within regulatory guidelines."

When wcj asked what he would like to gain from this meeting, Sasa Perovic, Head of the Pharmacoeconomics and Pricing Department at Hemofarm, commented:

"Different market access strategies, useful experience of other countries. I am looking forward to hearing ''The UK pricing and reimbursement landscape'' and ''Biosimilars – will they have a "chilling" effect on drug prices?''

Organisations attending will include: Allergan Ltd, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Covance, Fresenius Kabi Austria GmbH, Grifols, Heptares Therapeutics, LEO Pharma A/S, Lundbeck Denmark, Norwegian Medicines Agency, Novartis, RJW & Partners Ltd, Sanofi, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Teva and University of Ferrara.

The full interviews and a  preliminary attendee list is available online in the event download center.

Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at www.pharmaceuticalpricing.co.uk

23rd annual Pharmaceutical Pricing and Market Access
11th & 12th Oct 2017
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK

