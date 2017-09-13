News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar Launches Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ Home Design at Riverbend on September 23
"We are so excited to begin offering the latest and greatest in home automation technology to our homeowners at no additional cost," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland. "Our new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design is an extension of our signature Everything's Included® program and we are thrilled to give buyers what they want without it having to cost extra!"
Lennar is the first builder to offer Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ homes, which meet the standards for strong, consistent connectivity throughout the entire home set by the Wi-Fi alliance, a global network. The process for creating these homes starts from the design process, where a series of commercial-strength Ruckus Unleashed access points are mapped throughout the home and then built in during the construction process. The result is reliable coverage throughout every square foot of the home.
Adding to the significant value that Lennar's Everything's Included® approach to homebuilding already offers — such as beautiful granite or quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry and stainless steel appliances – buyers will now also receive a wide range of smart products from top manufacturers at no additional cost. These include smart climate control from Honeywell's programmable thermostats, home security with the Ring Video Doorbell, reliable lighting control straight from your smart phone from Lutron, wcj wireless music with a Sonos speaker, connectivity through Amazon's Alexa, hands free front door locks from your smart phone from Baldwin and Kwikset, commercial strength Wi-Fi from Ruckus and seamless integrated control with Samsung SmartThings.
All of these features will be available to experience at Riverbend's launch of their Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ model homes. Riverbend offers three distinctive neighborhoods, Serenity, Tranquility and Harmony, each of which features its own distinctive collection of floorplans including Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Across these communities home sizes range approximately from 1,827 to 4,122 square feet and prices start from the mid $400,000s.
The Riverbend Welcome Home Center and model complex is located at 6934 Cache Creek Way in Jurupa Valley. For more information, visit http://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse