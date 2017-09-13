News By Tag
* Moss
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Moss Promotes John Bowden to Senior Vice President
In his new capacity, Bowden will be responsible for strategic planning, business development and project development throughout the I-4 corridor, directly managing operations in both Tampa and Orlando offices.
"John's extensive experience in the construction industry gives him a unique perspective, allowing him to see the business from a variety of aspects," said Scott Moss, president of Moss. "He is an expert in managing relationships to secure the best project outcomes for clients, and we trust that his efforts and knowledge of the region will continue to strengthen Moss' presence in these markets."
Bowden's knowledge and passion for the industry have also resulted in the development of a nationally-recognized training program for the use of construction manager at-risk and design/build as contract delivery methods.
Bowden is a current member and a past board member of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Florida Gulf Coast Chapter and is active with the industry development council for Pinellas County Job Corps.
About Moss
Moss (www.mosscm.com) is a national privately held construction wcj firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With nine regional offices across the United States, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build, and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse