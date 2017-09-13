Country(s)
FocalPoint Welcomes Certified Business Coach Randy Breed
Randy Breed comes to FocalPoint with over 20 years' experience working with Fortune 500 companies including AT&T and DIRECTV. He has assisted these corporations in achieving and exceeding their corporate goals by providing marketing expertise in the highly competitive U.S. markets. Randy has a passion for helping business leaders and owners achieve their full potential and is dedicated to enhancing the profitability of small to medium sized businesses. He has a proven track record of success in marketing, advertising and strategic business planning having delivered outstanding wcj results throughout his career.
As a Business Coach, Randy is focused on helping business owners grow and manage their business. He works with owners to help them to understand and implement proven business concepts, guaranteed to generate a quick 'Return On Investment'. He also works with business owners to develop plans in key areas related to achieving success, such as leadership, management, delegation, sales, marketing, productivity, growth, decision making and execution. Randy chose to become a FocalPoint Business Coach because he believes strongly in Brian Tracy's strategies, tactics and methodologies. Partnering Randy's passion with the expertise of Brian Tracy's tested and proven concepts provides outstanding value to his clients.
Stephen Thompson, CEO of FocalPoint says, "We are excited to have Randy Breed join us on the FocalPoint team. Randy's background in strategic business planning is a great fit with our FocalPoint Community of Coaches who work with their clients to help them in achieving even higher levels of success in their business."
Learn more about what the right Business Coach can do for your business by visiting: https://randybreed.focalpointcoaching.com/
About FocalPoint Business Coaching:
FocalPoint Business Coaching is based on the time-tested techniques of worldwide bestselling author Brian Tracy. For more than 30 years, the FocalPoint system has helped thousands of business owners and executives around the world with key issues such as time, team, money and exit strategy. FocalPoint Business Coaching emphasizes long-term relationships between clients and Business Coaches, helping guide clients to more success in their businesses and more balance in their lives.
